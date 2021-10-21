Trump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021
Throughout his presidency, Trump has confronted the mainstream US media. Eventually, after the infamous events of January 6 at the Capitol, the then-incumbent president was suspended on all of his social networks for "inciting violence", including on Facebook, Instagram and perhaps most sadly for him - on Twitter.
Former US President Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Twitter on Wednesday the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social," developed to become "a rival to the liberal media."
Another mission of the project, according to the message sent to journalists, is to "fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."
This press release reporters are getting is legit - confirmed to me by sources close to former President Trump. He is launching a media company with a social media platform called “TRUTH Social”. pic.twitter.com/b417jq6Xkd— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 21, 2021
The app is expected to go live in beta for invited guests in November 2021. And a nationwide rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release. Currently, it is said to be available in the Apple App Store for pre-order.
"We live in a world where the Taliban* has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" Trump is quoted in the statement as saying.
Trump Media & Technology Group also announced that it has merged with the Digital World Acquisition Corp. to form a new publicly traded company with a potential value of $1.7 billion.
"...that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval," the statement reads.
Moreover, TMTG announced the planned launch of a video service based on subscriptions, which will include "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more."
Several alternatives, including apps such as Parler and GETTR, have tried to serve as alternative social media platforms in the wake of Trump's ban on mainstream media, but none have gained popularity.
In early May, Trump launched a new communications platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he described as "a place to communicate freely and safely" via video broadcasts. However, the platform has also remained unpopular among his followers.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states