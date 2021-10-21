https://sputniknews.com/20211021/trump-to-launch-new-social-platform-truth-social-with-mission-to-create-rival-to-liberal-media-1090087022.html

Trump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'

Throughout his presidency, Trump has confronted the mainstream US media. Eventually, after the infamous events of January 6 at the Capitol, the then-incumbent... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Twitter on Wednesday the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social," developed to become "a rival to the liberal media."Another mission of the project, according to the message sent to journalists, is to "fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."The app is expected to go live in beta for invited guests in November 2021. And a nationwide rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release. Currently, it is said to be available in the Apple App Store for pre-order.Trump Media & Technology Group also announced that it has merged with the Digital World Acquisition Corp. to form a new publicly traded company with a potential value of $1.7 billion.Moreover, TMTG announced the planned launch of a video service based on subscriptions, which will include "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more."Several alternatives, including apps such as Parler and GETTR, have tried to serve as alternative social media platforms in the wake of Trump's ban on mainstream media, but none have gained popularity.In early May, Trump launched a new communications platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he described as "a place to communicate freely and safely" via video broadcasts. However, the platform has also remained unpopular among his followers.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

RussiaRules Hahaha Draw out the dissenters. Trump is a stooge. He's no different than the rest of them. 0

