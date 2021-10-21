Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/trump-to-launch-new-social-platform-truth-social-with-mission-to-create-rival-to-liberal-media-1090087022.html
Trump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
Trump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
Throughout his presidency, Trump has confronted the mainstream US media. Eventually, after the infamous events of January 6 at the Capitol, the then-incumbent... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T00:45+0000
2021-10-21T01:21+0000
us
app store
new media
twitter
social media
woke
parler
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090087195_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bab8f30cf31e06bfb2c3b59de973d65.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump's company, Trump Media &amp; Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Twitter on Wednesday the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social," developed to become "a rival to the liberal media."Another mission of the project, according to the message sent to journalists, is to "fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."The app is expected to go live in beta for invited guests in November 2021. And a nationwide rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release. Currently, it is said to be available in the Apple App Store for pre-order.Trump Media &amp; Technology Group also announced that it has merged with the Digital World Acquisition Corp. to form a new publicly traded company with a potential value of $1.7 billion.Moreover, TMTG announced the planned launch of a video service based on subscriptions, which will include "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more."Several alternatives, including apps such as Parler and GETTR, have tried to serve as alternative social media platforms in the wake of Trump's ban on mainstream media, but none have gained popularity.In early May, Trump launched a new communications platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he described as "a place to communicate freely and safely" via video broadcasts. However, the platform has also remained unpopular among his followers.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
Hahaha Draw out the dissenters. Trump is a stooge. He's no different than the rest of them.
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090087195_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc068feef4b9a6b33c754f93eebb597d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, app store, new media, twitter, social media, woke, parler

Trump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'

00:45 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 01:21 GMT 21.10.2021)
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEYFormer U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Throughout his presidency, Trump has confronted the mainstream US media. Eventually, after the infamous events of January 6 at the Capitol, the then-incumbent president was suspended on all of his social networks for "inciting violence", including on Facebook, Instagram and perhaps most sadly for him - on Twitter.
Former US President Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Twitter on Wednesday the launch of a new social media platform "TRUTH Social," developed to become "a rival to the liberal media."
Another mission of the project, according to the message sent to journalists, is to "fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."
The app is expected to go live in beta for invited guests in November 2021. And a nationwide rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2022, according to a news release. Currently, it is said to be available in the Apple App Store for pre-order.
"We live in a world where the Taliban* has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" Trump is quoted in the statement as saying.
Trump Media & Technology Group also announced that it has merged with the Digital World Acquisition Corp. to form a new publicly traded company with a potential value of $1.7 billion.
"...that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval," the statement reads.
Moreover, TMTG announced the planned launch of a video service based on subscriptions, which will include "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more."
Several alternatives, including apps such as Parler and GETTR, have tried to serve as alternative social media platforms in the wake of Trump's ban on mainstream media, but none have gained popularity.
In early May, Trump launched a new communications platform called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," which he described as "a place to communicate freely and safely" via video broadcasts. However, the platform has also remained unpopular among his followers.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states
614000
Discuss
Popular comments
Hahaha Draw out the dissenters. Trump is a stooge. He's no different than the rest of them.
RRussiaRules
21 October, 03:48 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:16 GMTTen Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
01:10 GMTSecret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
00:45 GMTTrump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
00:34 GMTJake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
00:33 GMTUS Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
00:14 GMT160 Republicans Urge Biden to ’Stop Pushing Socialist-Big Gov’t Agenda’, Address Supply Chain Crisis
YesterdayMusk Set to Become World's First Trillionaire as His Wealth Continues to Grow Rapidly - Report
YesterdayHundreds of Netflix Employees Walk Out in Trans Rights Protest Amid Continued Chappelle Fallout
YesterdayUK's Retirement Age May Be Increased by 2 Years for Every 3 Years Added to Life Expectancy - Report
YesterdayUS Regulator Approves Use of Booster Shots for Moderna, Janssen COVID-19 Vaccines
YesterdayNew Findings in ‘Church of the Apostles’ in Bethsaida, Archaeologists Discovered
YesterdayUK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram
YesterdayWhite House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year
YesterdayCIA to Have Weekly Meetings on China Following Launch of New Mission Center, Director Burns Says
Yesterday'Mad Hatter': Giuliani's Lincoln Filter Video Decrying McAuliffe Causes Stir Online
YesterdayBiden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims
YesterdayRicky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
YesterdayWHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
YesterdayIran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
YesterdayUS At-Tanf Base in Syria Attacked With Missiles, Drones by 'Iran-Backed Militias', CENTCOM Says