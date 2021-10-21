https://sputniknews.com/20211021/stolen-halloween-major-us-candymaker-falls-victim-to-hacker-attack-that-affected-production-1090088657.html

Stolen Halloween?: Major US Candymaker Falls Victim to Hacker Attack That Affected Production

The company is responsible for making Everlasting Gobstoppers, Lemonheads, Now and Later, Nerds, SweeTarts, Laffy Taffy, Red Hots, Pixy Stix, Atomic Fireballs... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Ferrara, the American candy company behind some of the country's most popular confections, was targeted by a ransomware attack that encrypted its computers, affecting the production line, The Hill reported, citing an email statement by the company.According to the report, Ferrara has only been able to restart production "in select manufacturing facilities," but that it is shipping "near to capacity" from "all our distribution centers across the country."The hackers encrypted the company's computer system and demanded money, according to Ferrara, which discovered the hack on October 9.Ferrara added that they wanted to reassure consumers "that Ferrara's Halloween products are on shelves at retailers across the country ahead of the holiday."Ransomware attacks have become more common in recent years, and US officials reportedly expect this trend to continue.Last week, the US Treasury Department released a report which indicated that in the first half of 2021, victims of ransomware attacks paid $590 million to their attackers.

