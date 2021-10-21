Registration was successful!
South Korea's Space Rocket Nuri Fails to Place Dummy Satellite Into Orbit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) has failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit, President Moon... 21.10.2021
"Unfortunately, the goal was not fully achieved ... It is important that we managed to lift the rocket by 700 kilometres [434 miles] into space and the space became closer. But placing a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unsolved task," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.Five more launches are scheduled by 2027, with the earliest expected to take place in May, he added. "What failed to be done today will be further investigated, and next year in May at the second launch it will be successfully completed," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.Some 300 South Korean firms were involved in the production of the 200-ton, three-stage Nuri rocket, First Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Yong Hong-taek, told the media. South Korea has been trying to join the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability. Seoul plans a 4% increase in its space budget of $544 million for 2022.
09:59 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 21.10.2021)
South Korea's first homegrown space rocket "Nuri" is launched at the Naro Space Centre in Goheung in South Jeolla Province, 473 kms south of Seoul on October 21, 2021.
South Korea's first homegrown space rocket Nuri is launched at the Naro Space Centre in Goheung in South Jeolla Province, 473 kms south of Seoul on October 21, 2021.
© -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) has failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday after studying a report on its flight.
"Unfortunately, the goal was not fully achieved ... It is important that we managed to lift the rocket by 700 kilometres [434 miles] into space and the space became closer. But placing a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unsolved task," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
"Though it fell short of achieving its goals perfectly, we have achieved very good feats with our first launch," the President also said.
Five more launches are scheduled by 2027, with the earliest expected to take place in May, he added.
"What failed to be done today will be further investigated, and next year in May at the second launch it will be successfully completed," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
Some 300 South Korean firms were involved in the production of the 200-ton, three-stage Nuri rocket, First Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Yong Hong-taek, told the media.
South Korea has been trying to join the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability. Seoul plans a 4% increase in its space budget of $544 million for 2022.
