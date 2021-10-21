https://sputniknews.com/20211021/south-koreas-space-rocket-nuri-fails-to-place-dummy-satellite-into-orbit-1090095975.html

South Korea's Space Rocket Nuri Fails to Place Dummy Satellite Into Orbit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) has failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit, President Moon... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Unfortunately, the goal was not fully achieved ... It is important that we managed to lift the rocket by 700 kilometres [434 miles] into space and the space became closer. But placing a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unsolved task," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.Five more launches are scheduled by 2027, with the earliest expected to take place in May, he added. "What failed to be done today will be further investigated, and next year in May at the second launch it will be successfully completed," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.Some 300 South Korean firms were involved in the production of the 200-ton, three-stage Nuri rocket, First Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Yong Hong-taek, told the media. South Korea has been trying to join the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability. Seoul plans a 4% increase in its space budget of $544 million for 2022.

