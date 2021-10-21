Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/senate-panel-approves-extra-29-billion-for-pentagon-1090088170.html
Senate Panel Approves Extra $29 Billion for Pentagon
Senate Panel Approves Extra $29 Billion for Pentagon
The Senate panel approves an annual Pentagon budget of $7.25.8 billion, $10 billion more than what was requested. 21.10.2021
Senate Panel Approves Extra $29 Billion for Pentagon
The Senate panel approves an annual Pentagon budget of $7.25.8 billion, $10 billion more than what was requested.
National Director for Code Pink Ariel Gold joins us to discuss US spending. The Senate panel on Monday approved an annual Pentagon budget of $725.8 billion, giving the US military $29 billion more than last year. This amount was $10 billion more than requested.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russiagate. The Russiagate plot thickens as Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman's indictment has opened a new line of questions into the shady firm Crowdstrike, which he hired to "investigate" the alleged DNC hack.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net &amp; CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," and John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and Host of The Back Story, come together to discuss Julian Assange and Kiriakou's latest article about Daniel Hale.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, join us to discuss NATO. Russia suspended its NATO mission on Monday in response to the NATO expulsion of eight Russian mission diplomats for alleged spying.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraqi protesters demand an election recount in Baghdad and Israel is said to approve a $1.5 billion budget for a potential strike on Iran.Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist, author and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, and Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Congressional politics. The Senate is set to vote on a sweeping voting rights bill that the Republicans promise to filibuster.Phil Giraldi, former CIA case agent and Army Intelligence Officer, American columnist and commentator, joins us to discuss Oleg Deropaska. Two homes that are financially connected to Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska were raided by the FBI. It is not well known that Deripaska worked with the FBI in an attempt to free a CIA asset that was held in Iran.George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Despite the current Bidenesque 'softer' approach, the US's latest policies towards China seem to mirror the Trump administration's anti-China stance.
09:44 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 21.10.2021)
Senate Panel Approves Extra $29 Billion for Pentagon
The Senate panel approves an annual Pentagon budget of $7.25.8 billion, $10 billion more than what was requested.
National Director for Code Pink Ariel Gold joins us to discuss US spending. The Senate panel on Monday approved an annual Pentagon budget of $725.8 billion, giving the US military $29 billion more than last year. This amount was $10 billion more than requested.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russiagate. The Russiagate plot thickens as Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman's indictment has opened a new line of questions into the shady firm Crowdstrike, which he hired to "investigate" the alleged DNC hack.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," and John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and Host of The Back Story, come together to discuss Julian Assange and Kiriakou's latest article about Daniel Hale.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, join us to discuss NATO. Russia suspended its NATO mission on Monday in response to the NATO expulsion of eight Russian mission diplomats for alleged spying.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraqi protesters demand an election recount in Baghdad and Israel is said to approve a $1.5 billion budget for a potential strike on Iran.
Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist, author and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, and Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Congressional politics. The Senate is set to vote on a sweeping voting rights bill that the Republicans promise to filibuster.
Phil Giraldi, former CIA case agent and Army Intelligence Officer, American columnist and commentator, joins us to discuss Oleg Deropaska. Two homes that are financially connected to Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska were raided by the FBI. It is not well known that Deripaska worked with the FBI in an attempt to free a CIA asset that was held in Iran.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Despite the current Bidenesque ‘softer’ approach, the US's latest policies towards China seem to mirror the Trump administration's anti-China stance.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
