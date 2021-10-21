Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/secret-migrant-flights-to-fight-gerrymandering-1090086188.html
Secret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
Secret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
While an unprecedented migration crisis is hitting the US southern border, and more than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have tried to cross the border in the... 21.10.2021
The New York Post reported earlier this week that at least 2,000 migrant children and teenagers may have been brought to New York suburbs since early August. Later media reported that chartered flights with migrant children on board were also going to Tennessee and Florida.The Democratic administration seems to have been attacked by everyone recently, besides the traditionally critical Republicans, for mismanagement of the apparent crisis situation at the border. Perhaps as a result of the aforementioned mistakes of the current administration, the outcome of the next elections will serve to compound its growing problems. US media reported last month that Republicans in Texas — where Latinos have accounted for most of the population growth in recent years — are seeking to gerrymander the electoral map so that people of color, who tend to vote for Democrats, would not comprise the majority in a single district and GOP politicians could secure two-thirds of the state’s House seats.
joe biden, us, migrants, border, migrant crisis, us-mexico border, biden administration

Secret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering

01:10 GMT 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Biden is secretly flying planes carrying thousands of underage migrants into the New York suburbs in the middle of the night. Could more secret flights be depositing migrants crossing across the Mexican border in other states? - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
While an unprecedented migration crisis is hitting the US southern border, and more than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have tried to cross the border in the last calendar year, the Biden administration is trying to resolve the crisis by any means, sometimes in the dark of night, meanwhile publicly claiming that everything is under control.
The New York Post reported earlier this week that at least 2,000 migrant children and teenagers may have been brought to New York suburbs since early August. Later media reported that chartered flights with migrant children on board were also going to Tennessee and Florida.
The Democratic administration seems to have been attacked by everyone recently, besides the traditionally critical Republicans, for mismanagement of the apparent crisis situation at the border.
Perhaps as a result of the aforementioned mistakes of the current administration, the outcome of the next elections will serve to compound its growing problems.
US media reported last month that Republicans in Texas — where Latinos have accounted for most of the population growth in recent years — are seeking to gerrymander the electoral map so that people of color, who tend to vote for Democrats, would not comprise the majority in a single district and GOP politicians could secure two-thirds of the state’s House seats.
