Secret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering

While an unprecedented migration crisis is hitting the US southern border, and more than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have tried to cross the border in the... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

The New York Post reported earlier this week that at least 2,000 migrant children and teenagers may have been brought to New York suburbs since early August. Later media reported that chartered flights with migrant children on board were also going to Tennessee and Florida.The Democratic administration seems to have been attacked by everyone recently, besides the traditionally critical Republicans, for mismanagement of the apparent crisis situation at the border. Perhaps as a result of the aforementioned mistakes of the current administration, the outcome of the next elections will serve to compound its growing problems. US media reported last month that Republicans in Texas — where Latinos have accounted for most of the population growth in recent years — are seeking to gerrymander the electoral map so that people of color, who tend to vote for Democrats, would not comprise the majority in a single district and GOP politicians could secure two-thirds of the state’s House seats.

