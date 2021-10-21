Registration was successful!
Putin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia
Russia and US Are on the Right Track Following Geneva Summit, Putin Says
Russia and US Are on the Right Track Following Geneva Summit, Putin Says
On 16 June, the Russian president and his US counterpart met at the Villa La Grange in Geneva to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral relations
Russia and the United States are on the right track following the Geneva summit in June, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the Valdai forum on Thursday.Putin described his meeting with US President Joe Biden as "fruitful", saying Washington seemed to be intent on reviving relations with Moscow.The Russian and US presidents held the first face-to-face talks in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, discussing a wide range of topics and coming to an agreement on a number of issues, including nuclear weapons and the return of ambassadors.At th time, Biden told reporters that he saw a genuine opportunity to significantly improve the relationship between the United States and Russia. POTUS added the success of the summit would be determined by “practical, straightforward, no-nonsense decision that we have to make or not make.”During a post-summit press conference, Putin, for his part, said that his negotiations with Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place.A month after the much-anticipated summit, where Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed on strategic dialogue, the US and Russian delegations met in the Swiss capital to discuss strategic stability.Before the consultations, the Russian foreign ministry stressed that the two sides would discuss issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability, as well as prospects for arms control. The State Department, in its turn, added that such a dialogue with Moscow should lay the foundation for the future arms control regime and measures to mitigate risks.Russia-US relations soured in the wake of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, which Moscow blamed on Washington and other Western states. The US, in turn, accused Moscow of meddling in Kiev's affairs and condemned Crimea's reunification with Russia, which was carried out following a referendum the same year. The tensions have also affected the two states’ diplomatic missions, with Washington expelling dozens of diplomats under various pretexts and Moscow responding in kind.
Russia and US Are on the Right Track Following Geneva Summit, Putin Says

16:25 GMT 21.10.2021
On 16 June, the Russian president and his US counterpart met at the Villa La Grange in Geneva to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral relations, arms control and human rights.
Russia and the United States are on the right track following the Geneva summit in June, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the Valdai forum on Thursday.
Putin described his meeting with US President Joe Biden as "fruitful", saying Washington seemed to be intent on reviving relations with Moscow.

"The meeting in Geneva was productive in general. It seemed to us - when I tell us, I mean my colleagues as well - that in general the administration is aimed at building relations, reviving them somehow, in some important directions," said Putin at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

The Russian and US presidents held the first face-to-face talks in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, discussing a wide range of topics and coming to an agreement on a number of issues, including nuclear weapons and the return of ambassadors.
At th time, Biden told reporters that he saw a genuine opportunity to significantly improve the relationship between the United States and Russia. POTUS added the success of the summit would be determined by “practical, straightforward, no-nonsense decision that we have to make or not make.”
During a post-summit press conference, Putin, for his part, said that his negotiations with Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Putin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
15:25 GMT
54
A month after the much-anticipated summit, where Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed on strategic dialogue, the US and Russian delegations met in the Swiss capital to discuss strategic stability.
Before the consultations, the Russian foreign ministry stressed that the two sides would discuss issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability, as well as prospects for arms control. The State Department, in its turn, added that such a dialogue with Moscow should lay the foundation for the future arms control regime and measures to mitigate risks.
Russia-US relations soured in the wake of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, which Moscow blamed on Washington and other Western states. The US, in turn, accused Moscow of meddling in Kiev's affairs and condemned Crimea's reunification with Russia, which was carried out following a referendum the same year. The tensions have also affected the two states’ diplomatic missions, with Washington expelling dozens of diplomats under various pretexts and Moscow responding in kind.
