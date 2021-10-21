https://sputniknews.com/20211021/russia-and-us-are-on-the-right-track-following-geneva-summit-putin-says-1090108021.html

Russia and US Are on the Right Track Following Geneva Summit, Putin Says

Russia and US Are on the Right Track Following Geneva Summit, Putin Says

On 16 June, the Russian president and his US counterpart met at the Villa La Grange in Geneva to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral relations... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T16:25+0000

2021-10-21T16:25+0000

2021-10-21T16:49+0000

world

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/11/1083172957_211:0:3852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbb467c3e6c4b402f9542def9ae1a96.jpg

Russia and the United States are on the right track following the Geneva summit in June, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the Valdai forum on Thursday.Putin described his meeting with US President Joe Biden as "fruitful", saying Washington seemed to be intent on reviving relations with Moscow.The Russian and US presidents held the first face-to-face talks in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, discussing a wide range of topics and coming to an agreement on a number of issues, including nuclear weapons and the return of ambassadors.At th time, Biden told reporters that he saw a genuine opportunity to significantly improve the relationship between the United States and Russia. POTUS added the success of the summit would be determined by “practical, straightforward, no-nonsense decision that we have to make or not make.”During a post-summit press conference, Putin, for his part, said that his negotiations with Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place.A month after the much-anticipated summit, where Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed on strategic dialogue, the US and Russian delegations met in the Swiss capital to discuss strategic stability.Before the consultations, the Russian foreign ministry stressed that the two sides would discuss issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability, as well as prospects for arms control. The State Department, in its turn, added that such a dialogue with Moscow should lay the foundation for the future arms control regime and measures to mitigate risks.Russia-US relations soured in the wake of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, which Moscow blamed on Washington and other Western states. The US, in turn, accused Moscow of meddling in Kiev's affairs and condemned Crimea's reunification with Russia, which was carried out following a referendum the same year. The tensions have also affected the two states’ diplomatic missions, with Washington expelling dozens of diplomats under various pretexts and Moscow responding in kind.

https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin-says-discussion-on-men-and-women-in-west-has-become-phantasmagorical-1090106736.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, us