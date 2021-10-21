Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/putin--xi-give-boris-pr-summit-a-miss-1090106506.html
Putin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss
Putin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are among several world leaders who will not be attending the big climate summit scheduled to begin next week in Britain. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T15:23+0000
2021-10-21T15:24+0000
boris johnson
xi jinping
columnists
vladimir putin
climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107588/47/1075884772_0:0:3185:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9a92789be1a64daaa7415e420d1f6640.jpg
And the absence of the Russian and Chinese presidents is being seen as a blow to the confab’s ambitions and in particular Britain’s international prestige.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping that the United Nations COP26 conference to be held in Glasgow would give “Global Britain” a huge public relations boost.Addressing the challenges of climate change, the summit would be widely seen as an opportunity to boost the image of post-Brexit Britain as a forward-looking nation ready to lead the rest of the world, now that it is supposedly independent and free from the European Union.However, not having the Russian and Chinese leaders attending COP26 is a deflating blow to efforts for an international deal on climate change. Russia is a major producer of fossil fuels and China is reckoned to have overtaken the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of global warming gases.It’s not that the Russian or Chinese leaderships are unaware of the urgency to mitigate climate change. Russia battled with record wildfires in Siberia this year from melting permafrost, while China was hit with devastating floods across large swathes of the country. Presidents Putin and Xi have also set targets for their nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warming.Given the Covid-19 pandemic, it is understandable that Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi would prefer to stay at home. Both leaders have cut back extensively on foreign travel over the past year. Putin’s only trip abroad is believed to be the summit he held with US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June. The personal health and safety of the Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart is sufficient grounds for caution over attending large gatherings abroad.But there is another possible reason for the absence at COP26, which has not been officially stated. America’s Biden has also invested a lot of political capital in trying to make himself look like a responsible leader alert to the challenges of climate change. The Democrat president will be attending COP26 in Glasgow in what is seen as commitment to a signature issue for his White House.For Johnson and Biden, not having Putin and Xi present in a some cheesy family photo appearing to make some global commitment to tackling climate change will be a setback to pretensions of world leadership.The Western logic betrays incredible arrogance and insincerity. If the United States, Britain and the rest of Europe really want to engage with Russia and China on a matter of existential climate crisis, then the West should at least show a bit of respect in all other regards.Seriously, Britain sends warships to mess with Russia’s territorial integrity in the Black Sea, it is planning to sell missiles to an anti-Russia regime in Kiev, and it continues to issue slanderous claims about the Kremlin carrying out an alleged assassination plot on its soil with nerve agent.Meanwhile, Johnson’s “Global Britain” has dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to conduct provocative war maneuvers in the South China Sea.For its part, the United States has ramped up rhetoric accusing Russia and China of being national security threats. Biden has increased military supplies to both Ukraine and Taiwan which greatly risks fueling an all-out war with Russia and China.Under Biden, more US warships have conducted transits through the Taiwan Strait in blatant flouting of China’s territorial sovereignty.In short, the United States and its British bulldog and European NATO lapdogs have plunged relations with Russia and China back to the Cold War.Despite weasel words to the contrary, Washington and London have greatly gone out of their way to insult, smear and antagonize Moscow and Beijing. The Anglo-Americans are jeopardizing world security, and yet they are posing as climate saviors.Boris Johnson is a clown and a buffoon with as much sincerity as a snot-covered hankie. He wants to bask in the glory of having world leaders turning up for his hot air conference, all nodding and chortling like good old pals.Well, the next time Johnson, Biden and other Western leaders want something from Russia and China they should remember to have some manners in the first place.
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/queen-overheard-saying-shes-irritated-by-world-leaders-who-talk-but-dont-do-ahead-of-cop26-1089938460.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
Finian Cunningham
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107588/47/1075884772_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6fb22b4db92ac63b2da3177df4ae1ca6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, xi jinping, columnists, vladimir putin, climate

Putin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss

15:23 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 21.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Alezei Druzhinin / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin Gives Birthday Present to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia
Russian President Vladimir Putin Gives Birthday Present to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alezei Druzhinin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Finian Cunningham - Sputnik International
Finian Cunningham
All materials
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are among several world leaders who will not be attending the big climate summit scheduled to begin next week in Britain.
And the absence of the Russian and Chinese presidents is being seen as a blow to the confab’s ambitions and in particular Britain’s international prestige.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping that the United Nations COP26 conference to be held in Glasgow would give “Global Britain” a huge public relations boost.
Addressing the challenges of climate change, the summit would be widely seen as an opportunity to boost the image of post-Brexit Britain as a forward-looking nation ready to lead the rest of the world, now that it is supposedly independent and free from the European Union.
However, not having the Russian and Chinese leaders attending COP26 is a deflating blow to efforts for an international deal on climate change. Russia is a major producer of fossil fuels and China is reckoned to have overtaken the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of global warming gases.
It’s not that the Russian or Chinese leaderships are unaware of the urgency to mitigate climate change. Russia battled with record wildfires in Siberia this year from melting permafrost, while China was hit with devastating floods across large swathes of the country. Presidents Putin and Xi have also set targets for their nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to global warming.
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankMay 21, 2014. President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the signing of joint agreements in Shanghai
May 21, 2014. President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the signing of joint agreements in Shanghai - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
May 21, 2014. President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the signing of joint agreements in Shanghai
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Given the Covid-19 pandemic, it is understandable that Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi would prefer to stay at home. Both leaders have cut back extensively on foreign travel over the past year. Putin’s only trip abroad is believed to be the summit he held with US President Joe Biden in Geneva in June. The personal health and safety of the Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart is sufficient grounds for caution over attending large gatherings abroad.
But there is another possible reason for the absence at COP26, which has not been officially stated.
Why should Putin and Xi bother to go to a PR exercise on climate change just to make Boris Johnson look like a relevant world leader?
America’s Biden has also invested a lot of political capital in trying to make himself look like a responsible leader alert to the challenges of climate change. The Democrat president will be attending COP26 in Glasgow in what is seen as commitment to a signature issue for his White House.
For Johnson and Biden, not having Putin and Xi present in a some cheesy family photo appearing to make some global commitment to tackling climate change will be a setback to pretensions of world leadership.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
Queen Overheard Saying She's 'Irritated' By World Leaders Who 'Talk But Don't Do' Ahead of COP26
15 October, 05:49 GMT
The Western logic betrays incredible arrogance and insincerity. If the United States, Britain and the rest of Europe really want to engage with Russia and China on a matter of existential climate crisis, then the West should at least show a bit of respect in all other regards.
Seriously, Britain sends warships to mess with Russia’s territorial integrity in the Black Sea, it is planning to sell missiles to an anti-Russia regime in Kiev, and it continues to issue slanderous claims about the Kremlin carrying out an alleged assassination plot on its soil with nerve agent.
Meanwhile, Johnson’s “Global Britain” has dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to conduct provocative war maneuvers in the South China Sea.
For its part, the United States has ramped up rhetoric accusing Russia and China of being national security threats. Biden has increased military supplies to both Ukraine and Taiwan which greatly risks fueling an all-out war with Russia and China.
Under Biden, more US warships have conducted transits through the Taiwan Strait in blatant flouting of China’s territorial sovereignty.
In short, the United States and its British bulldog and European NATO lapdogs have plunged relations with Russia and China back to the Cold War.
Despite weasel words to the contrary, Washington and London have greatly gone out of their way to insult, smear and antagonize Moscow and Beijing. The Anglo-Americans are jeopardizing world security, and yet they are posing as climate saviors.
Boris Johnson is a clown and a buffoon with as much sincerity as a snot-covered hankie. He wants to bask in the glory of having world leaders turning up for his hot air conference, all nodding and chortling like good old pals.
Well, the next time Johnson, Biden and other Western leaders want something from Russia and China they should remember to have some manners in the first place.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:52 GMTUK’s Johnson Calls for 'Fast' Solution to Issues With N. Ireland’s Post-Brexit Protocol
15:40 GMTPutin Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder of How Fragile Global Community Is
15:37 GMTPentagon: US Army, Navy Held 3 Successful Tests in Bid to Advance Hypersonic Weapons' Development
15:33 GMTScottish Power Boss Slams 'Regressive' Price Cap, Warns of Energy Supplier 'Massacre' in UK
15:33 GMTEpstein's Ranch Had Computer Rooms 'The Size of Houses' to Spy on Guests, Claims Alleged Victim
15:32 GMTWHO Studying Sweden's, Denmark's Data on Side Effects of Moderna Vaccine
15:25 GMTPutin: Battle for Equal Rights in West Turning Into Dogmatism Bordering on the Absurd
15:23 GMTPutin & Xi Give Boris' PR Summit a Miss
14:54 GMTRadical Islamists Across South Asia 'Emboldened' by Taliban Win, Analyst Says on Kashmir Killings
14:53 GMTElon Musk’s Tesla Reiterates Call for India to Lower Import Duties on Electric Vehicles
14:52 GMTWHO to Inspect Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia in Coming Weeks
14:50 GMTClash of the Tech Titans: Twitter CEO Sees Facebook Metaverse as ‘Dystopian Corporate Dictatorship’
14:48 GMTManchester Arena Bomber's Brother 'Laughs In The Face Of Inquiry' After Fleeing To Middle East
14:45 GMTFrench Publishers Reach Deal With Facebook on Neighboring Rights
14:43 GMTUS Distributes 200Mln Vaccines to Over 100 Countries, Most Shots Go to Africa
14:42 GMTMoscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19
14:36 GMTUnknown Disease Reportedly Kills Over 160 Children in DRC Since August
14:25 GMTLatvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One
14:24 GMTTurkey Busts Suspected Mossad Ring
14:00 GMTMoscow Calls Statements Made During Pentagon Chief's Visit to Ukraine 'Russophobic'