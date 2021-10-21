https://sputniknews.com/20211021/president-jair-bolsonaro-to-be-charged-with-crimes-against-humanity-1090074442.html

President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity

President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the constitutionality of qualified immunity, the possible genocide charges... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T09:50+0000

2021-10-21T09:50+0000

2021-10-21T10:06+0000

brazil

oleg deripaska

u.s. supreme court

haiti

donald trump

us

vladimir putin

police

capitalism

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090074221_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d7782ee5904b888e9548a5941ca3a1ab.png

President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the constitutionality of qualified immunity, the possible genocide charges against President Jair Bolsonaro, the FBI raid on a Russian oligarch’s mansion, Haitian kidnappings and deportations, and the supply chain break in America right now.

Guests:Joseph Blaettler - Former Deputy Chief of Police and professor of criminology | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified ImmunityJoe Key - Former lieutenant for the Baltimore Police Department with over 25 years of experience | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified ImmunityPaulo Sotero - Retired fellow and former Director of the Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute | Bolsonaro Could Face Homicide ChargesLee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Back Story | FBI Raids Russian Oligarch’s Mansion in Washington DC & Virginia Governor RaceLeo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Haitian Kidnappings EscalateProf. Richard Wolff - Professor of economics Emeritus | Scale of Supply Chain Breaks & Looney Save A Buck Policy that Spawned It: 100 Ships Off the CoastIn the first hour Joseph Blaettler and Joe Key joined the show to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold qualified Immunity. We had a conversation around the constitutionality of qualified immunity and if it should be eliminated as a right police officers have. Paulo Sotero also joined the show to talk about the possible charges of homicide, genocide and crimes against humanity that President Jair Bolsonaro could be charged with.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Lee Stranahan for a discussion on the FBI raid into Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska. Lee says this raid is a PR stunt so the FBI can use this as leverage in the future. Leo Flores also joined the conversation to talk about the surge in kidnappings in Haiti.In the third hour Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain break in America right now as 100 cargo ships are unable to return to port.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

brazil

haiti

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

brazil, oleg deripaska, u.s. supreme court, haiti, donald trump, us, vladimir putin, police, capitalism, fbi, fault lines, jair bolsonaro, leaked audio, coronavirus, аудио, radio