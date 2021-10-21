https://sputniknews.com/20211021/president-jair-bolsonaro-to-be-charged-with-crimes-against-humanity-1090074442.html
President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity
2021-10-21T09:50+0000
2021-10-21T09:50+0000
2021-10-21T10:06+0000
President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the constitutionality of qualified immunity, the possible genocide charges against President Jair Bolsonaro, the FBI raid on a Russian oligarch’s mansion, Haitian kidnappings and deportations, and the supply chain break in America right now.
Guests:Joseph Blaettler - Former Deputy Chief of Police and professor of criminology | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified ImmunityJoe Key - Former lieutenant for the Baltimore Police Department with over 25 years of experience | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified ImmunityPaulo Sotero - Retired fellow and former Director of the Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute | Bolsonaro Could Face Homicide ChargesLee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Back Story | FBI Raids Russian Oligarch’s Mansion in Washington DC & Virginia Governor RaceLeo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Haitian Kidnappings EscalateProf. Richard Wolff - Professor of economics Emeritus | Scale of Supply Chain Breaks & Looney Save A Buck Policy that Spawned It: 100 Ships Off the CoastIn the first hour Joseph Blaettler and Joe Key joined the show to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold qualified Immunity. We had a conversation around the constitutionality of qualified immunity and if it should be eliminated as a right police officers have. Paulo Sotero also joined the show to talk about the possible charges of homicide, genocide and crimes against humanity that President Jair Bolsonaro could be charged with.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Lee Stranahan for a discussion on the FBI raid into Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska. Lee says this raid is a PR stunt so the FBI can use this as leverage in the future. Leo Flores also joined the conversation to talk about the surge in kidnappings in Haiti.In the third hour Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain break in America right now as 100 cargo ships are unable to return to port.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
President Jair Bolsonaro to be Charged with Crimes Against Humanity
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the constitutionality of qualified immunity, the possible genocide charges against President Jair Bolsonaro, the FBI raid on a Russian oligarch’s mansion, Haitian kidnappings and deportations, and the supply chain break in America right now.
Joseph Blaettler - Former Deputy Chief of Police and professor of criminology | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified Immunity
Joe Key - Former lieutenant for the Baltimore Police Department with over 25 years of experience | Supreme Court Upholds Qualified Immunity
Paulo Sotero - Retired fellow and former Director of the Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute | Bolsonaro Could Face Homicide Charges
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Back Story | FBI Raids Russian Oligarch’s Mansion in Washington DC & Virginia Governor Race
Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Haitian Kidnappings Escalate
Prof. Richard Wolff - Professor of economics Emeritus | Scale of Supply Chain Breaks & Looney Save A Buck Policy that Spawned It: 100 Ships Off the Coast
In the first hour Joseph Blaettler and Joe Key joined the show to talk about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold qualified Immunity. We had a conversation around the constitutionality of qualified immunity and if it should be eliminated as a right police officers have. Paulo Sotero also joined the show to talk about the possible charges of homicide, genocide and crimes against humanity that President Jair Bolsonaro could be charged with.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Lee Stranahan for a discussion on the FBI raid into Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska. Lee says this raid is a PR stunt so the FBI can use this as leverage in the future. Leo Flores also joined the conversation to talk about the surge in kidnappings in Haiti.
In the third hour Professor Richard Wolff joined the conversation to talk about the supply chain break in America right now as 100 cargo ships are unable to return to port.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com