Porn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India

Many health experts and surveys have warned that an alarming number of children in the 12 to 13 age range are addicted to online porn. After a nationwide... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Assam, three boys aged between eight and 11 have allegedly murdered a six-year-old girl after she refused to watch porn with them.She was killed this Tuesday."The three juveniles were arrested from Kaliabor town on Wednesday [20 October]. Police have also arrested the father of one of the boys, whose phone contained the pornographic material," East Mojo, a local website in Assam state, reported.

