Porn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India
Porn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India
Many health experts and surveys have warned that an alarming number of children in the 12 to 13 age range are addicted to online porn. After a nationwide... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Assam, three boys aged between eight and 11 have allegedly murdered a six-year-old girl after she refused to watch porn with them.She was killed this Tuesday."The three juveniles were arrested from Kaliabor town on Wednesday [20 October]. Police have also arrested the father of one of the boys, whose phone contained the pornographic material," East Mojo, a local website in Assam state, reported.
Porn-Addicted Children Allegedly Murder Girl Aged Six in India

12:37 GMT 21.10.2021
Close up of an Indian child girl
Close up of an Indian child girl - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Many health experts and surveys have warned that an alarming number of children in the 12 to 13 age range are addicted to online porn. After a nationwide lockdown, introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, children are spending more time on the internet without proper supervision from parents or guardians.
In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Assam, three boys aged between eight and 11 have allegedly murdered a six-year-old girl after she refused to watch porn with them.
She was killed this Tuesday.
"The three juveniles were arrested from Kaliabor town on Wednesday [20 October]. Police have also arrested the father of one of the boys, whose phone contained the pornographic material," East Mojo, a local website in Assam state, reported.
