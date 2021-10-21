Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/parliaments-of-venezuela-colombia-agree-to-discuss-normalization-of-relations-1090087843.html
Parliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations
Parliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The parliaments of Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to cooperate to restore and normalize relations between the two countries, Venezuelan... 21.10.2021
The two countries severed diplomatic relations in February 2019 amid a border crisis related to supplies of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.According to Rodriguez, the president of the Senate (upper house of the Colombian Congress), Juan Diego Gomez Jimenez, responded positively to the proposal of the Venezuelan side to launch the negotiation process.Mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in began in Venezuela on January 21, 2019. The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. Some Western countries, led by the United States, announced his recognition. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and some other states backed Maduro as legitimate president. Moscow called Guaido's "presidential status" non-existent.Maduro and Colombian President Ivan Duque have exchanged accusations on several occasions.
Parliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations

01:35 GMT 21.10.2021
Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's Congress and head of Maduro's negotiating team attends a news conference after the last round of talks with the opposition, in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2021.
Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's Congress and head of Maduro's negotiating team attends a news conference after the last round of talks with the opposition, in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2021.
© REUTERS / LUIS CORTES
CARACAS (Sputnik) - The parliaments of Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to cooperate to restore and normalize relations between the two countries, Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said.
The two countries severed diplomatic relations in February 2019 amid a border crisis related to supplies of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.
According to Rodriguez, the president of the Senate (upper house of the Colombian Congress), Juan Diego Gomez Jimenez, responded positively to the proposal of the Venezuelan side to launch the negotiation process.
"[We will discuss] the following issues: first, normalization of diplomatic relations, second, normalization of trade and business relations, including mutual protection of companies in each other's countries," the Venezuelan speaker told reporters.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures during an event in Caracas, Venezuela May 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
Colombia Condemns Maduro’s Participation in Celac Summit
19 September, 05:34 GMT
Mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in began in Venezuela on January 21, 2019. The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. Some Western countries, led by the United States, announced his recognition. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and some other states backed Maduro as legitimate president. Moscow called Guaido's "presidential status" non-existent.
Maduro and Colombian President Ivan Duque have exchanged accusations on several occasions.
