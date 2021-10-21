https://sputniknews.com/20211021/parliaments-of-venezuela-colombia-agree-to-discuss-normalization-of-relations-1090087843.html

Parliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations

Parliaments of Venezuela, Colombia Agree to Discuss Normalization of Relations

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The parliaments of Venezuela and Colombia have agreed to cooperate to restore and normalize relations between the two countries, Venezuelan... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T01:35+0000

2021-10-21T01:35+0000

2021-10-21T01:35+0000

colombia

crisis

venezuela

failed coup

parliaments

ivan duque

nicolás maduro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090087685_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f813455a231e92804e1cb407efd6dbff.jpg

The two countries severed diplomatic relations in February 2019 amid a border crisis related to supplies of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.According to Rodriguez, the president of the Senate (upper house of the Colombian Congress), Juan Diego Gomez Jimenez, responded positively to the proposal of the Venezuelan side to launch the negotiation process.Mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in began in Venezuela on January 21, 2019. The head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. Some Western countries, led by the United States, announced his recognition. Maduro called Guaido a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and some other states backed Maduro as legitimate president. Moscow called Guaido's "presidential status" non-existent.Maduro and Colombian President Ivan Duque have exchanged accusations on several occasions.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/colombia-condemns-maduros-participation-in-celac-summit-1089202964.html

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

colombia, crisis, venezuela, failed coup, parliaments, ivan duque, nicolás maduro