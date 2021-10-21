https://sputniknews.com/20211021/moscow-mayor-sets-non-working-days-from-28-october-to-7-november-due-to-covid-19-1090105123.html

Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19

Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From 28 October to 7 November Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 non-working days in the Russian capital will be set for the period... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T14:42+0000

2021-10-21T14:42+0000

2021-10-21T14:42+0000

russia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080528400_0:0:2319:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_3428c6f584d5341dec7ef8b054f6acd0.jpg

"In the coming days, we will reach new historic peaks of coronavirus incidence. Therefore ... non-working days in Moscow are set from 28 October 28 to 7 November 2021," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.Restaurants will only be open for take-away services and deliveries. Most of the enterprises will suspend operation, except for those providing medical services and selling essential goods. Public events will be banned.Holidays are announced in schools and kindergartens. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions in Moscow will switch to distance learning from October 28.The same restrictions will apply in the greater Moscow region, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyov's order published on the regional government's website."28 October to 7 November will be non-working days in the Moscow Region, during which the operation of retail facilities, shopping and entertainment centers will be suspended, except for pharmacies, grocery stores and online stores, including those with delivery services," the statement read.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced paid days off across the country from 30 October to 7 November to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while also allowing regional authorities to extend this period depending on the virus situation on the ground.Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases (36,339) and related deaths (1,036) since the start of the pandemic, with Moscow and the Moscow Region, as well as St.Petersburg, accounting for most of increase.The country's total toll of cases has surpassed 8.1 million, with 227,389 deaths. This includes 1.7 million cases and over 30,000 death in Moscow and over 490,000 cases and 8,397 deaths in the Moscow Region.

https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russia-sees-new-high-of-34303-daily-covid-19-cases-1089982515.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, covid-19