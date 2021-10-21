Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/memes-break-the-internet-as-fans-predict-result-of-the-india-pakistan-icc-t20-world-cup-match-1090093810.html
Memes Break the Internet as Fans Predict Result of the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match
Memes Break the Internet as Fans Predict Result of the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match
Considered one of the greatest rivalries in cricket, matches between arch-enemies India and Pakistan have almost always turned out to be tense affairs. The... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the ICC T20 World Cup has led to a flood of memes on Twitter about the arch-rival teams. A lot of cricket lovers can be found having a blast on the microblogging platform, as a few of them are making their personal predictions about what may happen once the India-Pakistan match is played on 24 October in Dubai.The T20 World Cup is the top tournament of cricket's shortest format. The sport has three formats – Test matches, which last five days, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s (games of 20-overs per side).While some of the cricket enthusiasts on Twitter have mocked the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side for their poor show against South Africa in their warm-up match on Wednesday, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, others described their players as "ultra legends".Moreover, a few of the memes have shown Pakistani fans weeping after the match, as they predicted India was set to complete another victory over them in the prestigious tournament.On the other hand, a social media user even poked fun at them by emphasising that even the citizens of the neighbouring nation were convinced about Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his men's triumph.The two countries have met five times in previous editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. India has been the dominant team at this stage with four wins, while one match ended in no result as it couldn't be completed due to bad weather.Overall, the two sworn enemies have faced each other eight times in the sport's shortest format. The Men in Blue (India) have come out on top on six occasions in these eight matches, while Pakistan has succeeded in winning just one game. The remaining one match ended in no result.
10:40 GMT 21.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI Pakistani cricket fans watch the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup's Super Eight match between India and Pakistan on a huge outdoor screen in Islamabad on September 30, 2012
Pakistani cricket fans watch the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup's Super Eight match between India and Pakistan on a huge outdoor screen in Islamabad on September 30, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
All materials
Considered one of the greatest rivalries in cricket, matches between arch-enemies India and Pakistan have almost always turned out to be tense affairs. The animosity of the three wars that the two countries have fought since independence is even visible among their cricketers. The South Asian giants will clash in a World Cup game this weekend.
The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the ICC T20 World Cup has led to a flood of memes on Twitter about the arch-rival teams.
A lot of cricket lovers can be found having a blast on the microblogging platform, as a few of them are making their personal predictions about what may happen once the India-Pakistan match is played on 24 October in Dubai.
The T20 World Cup is the top tournament of cricket's shortest format. The sport has three formats – Test matches, which last five days, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20s (games of 20-overs per side).
While some of the cricket enthusiasts on Twitter have mocked the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side for their poor show against South Africa in their warm-up match on Wednesday, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, others described their players as "ultra legends".

Moreover, a few of the memes have shown Pakistani fans weeping after the match, as they predicted India was set to complete another victory over them in the prestigious tournament.

On the other hand, a social media user even poked fun at them by emphasising that even the citizens of the neighbouring nation were convinced about Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his men's triumph.
The two countries have met five times in previous editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. India has been the dominant team at this stage with four wins, while one match ended in no result as it couldn't be completed due to bad weather.

Overall, the two sworn enemies have faced each other eight times in the sport's shortest format. The Men in Blue (India) have come out on top on six occasions in these eight matches, while Pakistan has succeeded in winning just one game. The remaining one match ended in no result.
