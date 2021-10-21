Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/kremlin-putins-big-press-conference-planned-for-december-1090091947.html
Kremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December
Kremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T06:43+0000
2021-10-21T06:43+0000
russia
vladimir putin
putin's annual press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107085/17/1070851785_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_fe12cd69b2d986416b05f87b8b8217b9.jpg
"We are looking to December," Peskov said, when asked if the president will hold his traditional meeting with reporters in November or the following month.This year, the press conference will not be combined with some other formats, as the president already held his Direct Line Q&amp;A session in the summer, the Kremlin spokesman added.Putin has been meeting with journalists at a big press conference every year since 2001. There was only a hiatus when he served as prime minister - from May 2008 to May 2012. However, after being elected head of state for a six-year term in 2012, he resumed the practice of holding such events.In December 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the format of the press conference was changed: some of the journalists were with the president at his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogarevo, while some communicated with him via video link from the World Trade Center, where these press events usually take place. The shortest of these press conferences, the first meeting of Putin with journalists in 2001, lasted 1 hour 35 minutes. The longest, in 2008, lasted 4 hours 40 minutes. Since 2004, each has lasted at least three hours.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107085/17/1070851785_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ae80eafaa27e2b9332bcfb4dd39358a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, putin's annual press conference

Kremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December

06:43 GMT 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Natalya Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankAnnual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin
Annual big press conference of the Russian President V. Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Natalya Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We are looking to December," Peskov said, when asked if the president will hold his traditional meeting with reporters in November or the following month.
This year, the press conference will not be combined with some other formats, as the president already held his Direct Line Q&A session in the summer, the Kremlin spokesman added.
Putin has been meeting with journalists at a big press conference every year since 2001. There was only a hiatus when he served as prime minister - from May 2008 to May 2012. However, after being elected head of state for a six-year term in 2012, he resumed the practice of holding such events.
In December 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the format of the press conference was changed: some of the journalists were with the president at his residence near Moscow in Novo-Ogarevo, while some communicated with him via video link from the World Trade Center, where these press events usually take place.
The shortest of these press conferences, the first meeting of Putin with journalists in 2001, lasted 1 hour 35 minutes. The longest, in 2008, lasted 4 hours 40 minutes. Since 2004, each has lasted at least three hours.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:21 GMTFrance Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform
07:18 GMTMoscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, Sees It as Dangerous Step, Deputy FM Says
07:08 GMTIndian Air Force Mirage 2000 Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Ejects - Videos
06:58 GMTHundreds Leave Church of Finland After Bishop's Urge to Vaxx
06:43 GMTKremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December
06:32 GMTUS Anti-War Activist Says Ex-Wife Contacted by FBI Over His Russia, Venezuela Trips
06:30 GMT'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win
06:23 GMTIndia Decides to Deploy More Troops in Kashmir Amid Spike in Violence
06:22 GMT'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
06:19 GMTIndia Hails 'Historic' One Billion Covid Vaccination Milestone in Nine Months
05:59 GMTIran's Nuclear Programme and Peace With The Palestinians Don't Bother Israelis; What Does?
05:54 GMTUK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000
05:44 GMTPolice Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
05:37 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Warns of Famine Due to High Gas Prices in Europe
05:13 GMTNew Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
04:45 GMTBoJo's Net Zero Strategy: New Taxes & Insufficient Investments Cast Doubt on Build Back Greener Plan
04:35 GMTIndia Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China
03:49 GMTRat-Spread Disease Caused by Urine Kills 1, Sickens 2, NYC Health Officials Say
03:41 GMTStolen Halloween?: Major US Candymaker Falls Victim to Hacker Attack That Affected Production
02:58 GMTCoeval of Dinosaurs: 100-Mln-Year-Old Amber Reveals One of the Oldest Crabs Ever Known