Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/jake-sullivan-discussed-israel-normalization-with-saudi-crown-prince---report-1090086393.html
Jake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
Jake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
In September last year, Bahrain and the UAE signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalize ties with the Jewish State. Sudan and Morocco established... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T00:34+0000
2021-10-21T00:34+0000
saudi arabia
us
israel
normalization
trump administration
crown prince mohammed bin salman
palestinian cause
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090086613_0:71:1280:791_1920x0_80_0_0_a385b1183e444a50c1f2f56b0f03511f.jpg
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel during his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month, Axios reported Wednesday.The Saudi crown prince did not reject Sullivan’s normalization proposal outright during their meeting on September 27 in the Red Sea City of Neom. Instead, bin Salman reportedly said it would take some time and presented Sullivan with a list of measures that have to be met first — including warming of ties with the US, according to a Wednesday report that cited three US and Arab sources.The steps included an improvement in bilateral US-Saudi relations, which have become strained since the election of US President Joe Biden, who set expectations for Saudi Arabia to improve its record on human rights — a key issue in US-Saudi relations.Any Saudi agreement to normalize relations with Israel would require significant steps by Israel on the Palestinian issue, the report noted. Riyadh has long stated that it would not normalize with Israel until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is solved and a Palestinian state is established based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.The Biden administration had pledged to “relicalibrate” the relationship with Saudi Arabia in its meeting with Saudi officials in February, after the US released a declassified intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Biden officials also vowed to expand the Abraham Accords at their one-year anniversary, a carryover of the Trump administration, to actively work to support and expand the growing diplomatic ties between Israel and the Arab nations.The Abraham Accords created a shift in Arab-Israeli relations — as Arab states including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan — agreed to formally and publicly establish diplomatic relations with Israel amid an upsurge in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The Saudis were said to have supported the UAE’s decision to sign a peace treaty with Israel — and helped facilitate the agreement by opening its airspace to Israeli aircraft for direct flights from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.After returning from Neom, Sullivan held a public meeting Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington to discuss “US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues along with broader issues.” Neither country, however, mentioned normalization with Israel in their public statements about the meeting.US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken met with Sullivan recently to discuss expanding the Abraham Accords in their meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. A senior Israeli official allegedly informed reporters after Lapid's visit that at least one country would "definitely" be joining the other Arab countries in signing the accords.According to the report, senior White House officials told a conference call of Jewish leaders last Friday that the US was “quietly” engaging several Arab and Muslim countries on the issue of normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel.Several Trump administration officials allegedly boasted in private that they would have sealed an agreement with Saudi Arabia within a year if Trump had been reelected.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/jared-kushner-and-ivanka-trump-visit-israel-to-celebrate-abraham-accords-1089843373.html
saudi children are for centuries tought that jews are monkeys in fact they believe that jews have no soul and that only jews and monkeys should be allowed to reproduce no jews and humans i mean the stuff they teach their children is wild and i doubt that ksa will exist for even another 5 years if it joins this steal of the century
1
1
saudi arabia
us
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090086613_66:0:1215:862_1920x0_80_0_0_9d52e966f667e0585a75d99134335467.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, us, israel, normalization, trump administration, crown prince mohammed bin salman, palestinian cause

Jake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report

00:34 GMT 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / Handout .
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
In September last year, Bahrain and the UAE signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalize ties with the Jewish State. Sudan and Morocco established diplomatic relations with Tel-Aviv in October and December 2020, respectively. Speculation then emerged that the Saudis may follow suit.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel during his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month, Axios reported Wednesday.
The Saudi crown prince did not reject Sullivan’s normalization proposal outright during their meeting on September 27 in the Red Sea City of Neom. Instead, bin Salman reportedly said it would take some time and presented Sullivan with a list of measures that have to be met first — including warming of ties with the US, according to a Wednesday report that cited three US and Arab sources.
The steps included an improvement in bilateral US-Saudi relations, which have become strained since the election of US President Joe Biden, who set expectations for Saudi Arabia to improve its record on human rights — a key issue in US-Saudi relations.
Any Saudi agreement to normalize relations with Israel would require significant steps by Israel on the Palestinian issue, the report noted. Riyadh has long stated that it would not normalize with Israel until the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is solved and a Palestinian state is established based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Back in 2018, in an interview with the US-based The Atlantic magazine, the 32-year-old heir declared that Israel had the right to its own land alongside the Palestinians. “I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation.” The crown prince added that “there are a lot of interests” his country shares with Israel.

The Biden administration had pledged to “relicalibrate” the relationship with Saudi Arabia in its meeting with Saudi officials in February, after the US released a declassified intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Biden officials also vowed to expand the Abraham Accords at their one-year anniversary, a carryover of the Trump administration, to actively work to support and expand the growing diplomatic ties between Israel and the Arab nations.
The Abraham Accords created a shift in Arab-Israeli relations — as Arab states including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan — agreed to formally and publicly establish diplomatic relations with Israel amid an upsurge in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Saudis were said to have supported the UAE’s decision to sign a peace treaty with Israel — and helped facilitate the agreement by opening its airspace to Israeli aircraft for direct flights from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
11 October, 17:45 GMT
After returning from Neom, Sullivan held a public meeting Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Washington to discuss “US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues along with broader issues.” Neither country, however, mentioned normalization with Israel in their public statements about the meeting.
US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken met with Sullivan recently to discuss expanding the Abraham Accords in their meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. A senior Israeli official allegedly informed reporters after Lapid's visit that at least one country would "definitely" be joining the other Arab countries in signing the accords.
According to the report, senior White House officials told a conference call of Jewish leaders last Friday that the US was “quietly” engaging several Arab and Muslim countries on the issue of normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel.
Several Trump administration officials allegedly boasted in private that they would have sealed an agreement with Saudi Arabia within a year if Trump had been reelected.
112001
Discuss
Popular comments
saudi children are for centuries tought that jews are monkeys in fact they believe that jews have no soul and that only jews and monkeys should be allowed to reproduce no jews and humans i mean the stuff they teach their children is wild and i doubt that ksa will exist for even another 5 years if it joins this steal of the century
fbfar bat
21 October, 03:50 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:16 GMTTen Years Since Libya’s Gaddafi Was Murdered by NATO-Backed Rebels
01:10 GMTSecret Migrant Flights to Fight Gerrymandering
00:45 GMTTrump to Launch New Social Platform 'TRUTH Social' With Mission to Create 'Rival to Liberal Media'
00:34 GMTJake Sullivan Discussed Israel Normalization With Saudi Crown Prince - Report
00:33 GMTUS Senator Rick Scott Calls on DHS Chief to Resign for 'Lying' About Border Being Secure
00:14 GMT160 Republicans Urge Biden to ’Stop Pushing Socialist-Big Gov’t Agenda’, Address Supply Chain Crisis
YesterdayMusk Set to Become World's First Trillionaire as His Wealth Continues to Grow Rapidly - Report
YesterdayHundreds of Netflix Employees Walk Out in Trans Rights Protest Amid Continued Chappelle Fallout
YesterdayUK's Retirement Age May Be Increased by 2 Years for Every 3 Years Added to Life Expectancy - Report
YesterdayUS Regulator Approves Use of Booster Shots for Moderna, Janssen COVID-19 Vaccines
YesterdayNew Findings in ‘Church of the Apostles’ in Bethsaida, Archaeologists Discovered
YesterdayUK Opposition Leader Calls on Government to Sanction Telegram
YesterdayWhite House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year
YesterdayCIA to Have Weekly Meetings on China Following Launch of New Mission Center, Director Burns Says
Yesterday'Mad Hatter': Giuliani's Lincoln Filter Video Decrying McAuliffe Causes Stir Online
YesterdayBiden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Alleged Test, Reporter Claims
YesterdayRicky Gervais Hopes to See 'Woke' Generation Shunned by the Next
YesterdayWHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage
YesterdayIran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
YesterdayUS At-Tanf Base in Syria Attacked With Missiles, Drones by 'Iran-Backed Militias', CENTCOM Says