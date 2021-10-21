Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/israeli-nsc-head-secretly-visits-paris-to-defuse-tensions-over-pegasus-spyware---reports-1090114078.html
Israeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
Israeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
TEL-AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris in an attempt to defuse tensions between Israel and France over the... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T21:08+0000
2021-10-21T21:08+0000
national security
spyware
israel
france
nso group
pegasus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083439472_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcc3c51500b670293549f5a71cdcbad.jpg
After the French government has frozen some diplomatic, security and intelligence ties with Israel amid the crisis, Hulata paid a visit to Paris, where he gave explanations on this matter and presented proposals for resolving the crisis, Israeli news outlet Walla reported.The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, which is used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke out in July after the media unearthed the results of investigation, according to which the spyware was also used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.A list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide also included presidents of Iraq and South Africa, prime ministers of Pakistan, Egypt and Morocco, and other senior officials.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083439472_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_824292e9f313d32771449a6a3014481a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national security, spyware, israel, france, nso group, pegasus

Israeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports

21:08 GMT 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Escape Hunt UK The Pegasus Project
The Pegasus Project - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/Escape Hunt UK
Subscribe
TEL-AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris in an attempt to defuse tensions between Israel and France over the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group to hack the phones of the French president and other senior French officials, Israeli media reported on Thursday.
After the French government has frozen some diplomatic, security and intelligence ties with Israel amid the crisis, Hulata paid a visit to Paris, where he gave explanations on this matter and presented proposals for resolving the crisis, Israeli news outlet Walla reported.
The international scandal over Pegasus spyware, which is used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, broke out in July after the media unearthed the results of investigation, according to which the spyware was also used to keep an eye on politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world.
A list of about 50,000 potential surveillance targets worldwide also included presidents of Iraq and South Africa, prime ministers of Pakistan, Egypt and Morocco, and other senior officials.
0011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:19 GMTHaitian Police Chief Steps Down as Crime Wave Hits Country
21:11 GMTWall Street Cruises to Record Highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq as Tesla Has Bumper Quarter
21:08 GMTIsraeli NSC Head Secretly Visits Paris to Defuse Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware - Reports
20:30 GMTFormer Italian Prime Minister Acquitted of Bribing Witnesses - Reports
20:22 GMTUS Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
20:10 GMTEx-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
19:56 GMTIMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin
19:46 GMTVideo: Former Alitalia Flight Attendants Strip Off Uniforms in Flash Mob Protest
19:42 GMTHouthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack on Jazan Command HQ Killed, Wounded 35 Saudi Troops
19:17 GMTAmerican Express Reportedly Down in US
19:12 GMT'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland
19:07 GMTMan Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says
19:03 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Slammed for Waving Gun at Journalists
19:01 GMT‘No Business Being There’: Meghan McCain Revisits Rage at Ivanka, Jared for Attending Dad’s Funeral
18:48 GMTAfghan-Pakistan Border 'Equally Unstable' as LOC, Will 'Come & Bite Them', Warns Indian Army Chief
18:46 GMTTrump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
18:39 GMTRape Case Involving Afghan Man Prompts Leaders to Call for Halt to Resettlement in Montana
18:38 GMTExplosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
18:35 GMTIs Zuck Stuck? Facebook Facing New Challenges & Rebranding Unlikely to Save the Day, Observers Say
17:55 GMTGerman Defence Chief Warns Europe Against ‘Detaching From America’ & NATO in Wake of Afghan Debacle