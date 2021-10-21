https://sputniknews.com/20211021/information-attacks-on-sputnik-v-become-more-frequent-rdif-says-1090095168.html

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T09:07+0000

2021-10-21T09:07+0000

2021-10-21T09:07+0000

world

russia

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841328_0:141:3141:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_5efa5e2271812813545254c55ab15e01.jpg

"Information attacks on the Sputnik vaccine based on inaccurate and misleading information received from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media," the RDIF said.The RFID also called on developers of foreign vaccines to use Sputnik Light as a booster dose instead of conducting information attacks against it.Russian production facilities are finalizing preparations of the additional documents requested by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that are necessary for completing the certification of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.The date of the visit of experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Russia over the certification of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being worked out and will take place this year, Kuznetsov added."We are continuing to agree on the dates of the inspection trip of EMA specialists to the enterprises. We are preparing a visit this year," Kuznetsov told reporters.Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, sputnik v