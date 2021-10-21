Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/information-attacks-on-sputnik-v-become-more-frequent-rdif-says-1090095168.html
Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says
Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
world, russia, sputnik v

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says

09:07 GMT 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICA vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Information attacks on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine based on unreliable and misleading information from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.
"Information attacks on the Sputnik vaccine based on inaccurate and misleading information received from anonymous sources have become more frequent in the media," the RDIF said.
The RFID also called on developers of foreign vaccines to use Sputnik Light as a booster dose instead of conducting information attacks against it.
Russian production facilities are finalizing preparations of the additional documents requested by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that are necessary for completing the certification of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.
"Production facilities are finalizing preparations of the additionally requested documents that are necessary for completing the process of vaccine certification by the EMA," Kuznetsov told reporters.
The date of the visit of experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Russia over the certification of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being worked out and will take place this year, Kuznetsov added.

"We are continuing to agree on the dates of the inspection trip of EMA specialists to the enterprises. We are preparing a visit this year," Kuznetsov told reporters.
Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.
