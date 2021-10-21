https://sputniknews.com/20211021/india-teacher-beats-boy-to-death-for-not-finishing-homework-tells-father-he-is-playing-dead-1090101608.html

India: Teacher 'Beats Boy to Death' for Not Finishing Homework, Tells Father 'He Is Playing Dead'

After the boy's father reached the school, pupils told him that the teacher had beaten the boy mercilessly, reportedly punching and kicking him. The boy's body... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

A private school teacher was arrested for allegedly beating a 13-year-old pupil to death for not completing his homework. The incident took place on Wednesday in Salasar Village, in the Churu region of India's Rajasthan state. The boy, Ganesh, was a pupil in Class 7 at a private school. According to media reports, the teacher, Manoj, called the student's father Omprakash and informed him that his son had become unconscious. The teacher also told Omprakash that his son was beaten because he hadn't done his homework. His father asked the teacher if he had killed his son. To this, Manoj reportedly replied that the boy was indeed "pretending to be dead". According to local police, Omprakash told the father that his son had complained around four to five times that his teacher was "beating him for no reason". The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police immediately arrested the teacher after his father filed a complaint against him.

