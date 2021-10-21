Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Ex-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/imf-says-engaging-with-el-salvador-on-bitcoin-1090113105.html
IMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin
IMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues cooperating with the authorities of El Salvador on issues related to the adoption of... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T19:56+0000
2021-10-21T19:56+0000
el salvador
bitcoin
digital currency
imf
nayib bukele
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1bfb46358a416ffec0716d30943b1475.jpg
"We are actively engaged with the El Salvadoran government and helping them think through some of the risks and downsides to address them," Chalk told a virtual press briefing.He expressed concerns about El Salvador’s decision, adding that it raises fiscal and financial stability questions.Bitcoin will be up for negotiation between the fund and the country over Article IV of the IMF agreement, which concerns obligations regarding exchange arrangements, Chalk said.On June 5, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared that bitcoin would become legal tender in his country. Several days later, the Salvadoran legislature passed the Bitcoin Law, which went into effect on September 7.
el salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f48ad06f8ca5a4f55572d58b49032c8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
el salvador, bitcoin, digital currency, imf, nayib bukele

IMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin

19:56 GMT 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dado RuvicA representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© AP Photo / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues cooperating with the authorities of El Salvador on issues related to the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department acting director, Nigel Chalk, told reporters on Thursday.
"We are actively engaged with the El Salvadoran government and helping them think through some of the risks and downsides to address them," Chalk told a virtual press briefing.
He expressed concerns about El Salvador’s decision, adding that it raises fiscal and financial stability questions.
Bitcoin will be up for negotiation between the fund and the country over Article IV of the IMF agreement, which concerns obligations regarding exchange arrangements, Chalk said.
On June 5, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele declared that bitcoin would become legal tender in his country. Several days later, the Salvadoran legislature passed the Bitcoin Law, which went into effect on September 7.
101001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:30 GMTFormer Italian Prime Minister Acquitted of Bribing Witnesses - Reports
20:22 GMTUS Federal Reserve Issues New Rules to Restrict Stock Trading by Central Bank Employees
20:10 GMTEx-Trump Aide Steve Bannon Found in Contempt of Congress Over Capitol Riot Probe
19:56 GMTIMF Says Engaging With El Salvador on Bitcoin
19:46 GMTVideo: Former Alitalia Flight Attendants Strip Off Uniforms in Flash Mob Protest
19:42 GMTHouthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack on Jazan Command HQ Killed, Wounded 35 Saudi Troops
19:17 GMTAmerican Express Reportedly Down in US
19:12 GMT'Political Hot Potato'? Media Ponders on Cancellation of UK Queen's Visit to Northern Ireland
19:07 GMTMan Kills His Elderly Grandfather With Axe After 'God Told Him to Do it,' Media Says
19:03 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Slammed for Waving Gun at Journalists
19:01 GMT‘No Business Being There’: Meghan McCain Revisits Rage at Ivanka, Jared for Attending Dad’s Funeral
18:48 GMTAfghan-Pakistan Border 'Equally Unstable' as LOC, Will 'Come & Bite Them', Warns Indian Army Chief
18:46 GMTTrump's New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH' Hacked By Pranksters
18:39 GMTRape Case Involving Afghan Man Prompts Leaders to Call for Halt to Resettlement in Montana
18:38 GMTExplosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
18:35 GMTIs Zuck Stuck? Facebook Facing New Challenges & Rebranding Unlikely to Save the Day, Observers Say
17:55 GMTGerman Defence Chief Warns Europe Against ‘Detaching From America’ & NATO in Wake of Afghan Debacle
16:52 GMTEMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline
16:41 GMTPutin Calls NATO Military Presence in Ukraine a Real Threat to Russia
16:25 GMTBiden Was Right to Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan, Putin Says