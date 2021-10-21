Registration was successful!
Humongous Snake Lifted by Excavator on Tropical Island - Video
Humongous Snake Lifted by Excavator on Tropical Island - Video
While it wasn't immediately clear what reptile exactly was featured in the video, one of the species of snake that reportedly exists on the island is the boa constrictor, which can reach a length of up to 13 feet.
A video showing a massive snake being hoisted by an excavator amid dense vegetation has emerged on social media this week.According to The Sun, the reptile was apparently discovered by workers who were clearing a section of rainforest on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.The snake, which the newspaper says is at least 10-feet long, seemed to be alive when the video was recorded.Based on the footage alone, it is difficult to say exactly what kind of snake exactly it was.The newspaper points out, however, that one of the species of snake that exists on Dominica is the boa constrictor, which can reach a length of up to 13 feet.
Humongous Snake Lifted by Excavator on Tropical Island - Video

11:25 GMT 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ Animallover Lorens channel HUGE Snake so MASSIVE it has to be lifted up by a DIGGER from lair in the rainforest in Dominica!
HUGE Snake so MASSIVE it has to be lifted up by a DIGGER from lair in the rainforest in Dominica! - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ Animallover Lorens channel
Andrei Dergalin
While it wasn't immediately clear what reptile exactly was featured in the video, one of the species of snake that reportedly exists on the island is the boa constrictor, which can reach a length of up to 13 feet.
A video showing a massive snake being hoisted by an excavator amid dense vegetation has emerged on social media this week.
According to The Sun, the reptile was apparently discovered by workers who were clearing a section of rainforest on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.
The snake, which the newspaper says is at least 10-feet long, seemed to be alive when the video was recorded.
Based on the footage alone, it is difficult to say exactly what kind of snake exactly it was.
The newspaper points out, however, that one of the species of snake that exists on Dominica is the boa constrictor, which can reach a length of up to 13 feet.
