https://sputniknews.com/20211021/humongous-snake-lifted-by-excavator-on-tropical-island-video-1090098551.html

Humongous Snake Lifted by Excavator on Tropical Island - Video

Humongous Snake Lifted by Excavator on Tropical Island - Video

While it wasn’t immediately clear what reptile exactly was featured in the video, one of the species of snake that reportedly exists on the island is the boa... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T11:25+0000

2021-10-21T11:25+0000

2021-10-21T11:25+0000

video

island

caribbean

snake

rainforest

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090098720_0:13:1435:820_1920x0_80_0_0_b2810c799f4cf93f4d71237126af5798.jpg

A video showing a massive snake being hoisted by an excavator amid dense vegetation has emerged on social media this week.According to The Sun, the reptile was apparently discovered by workers who were clearing a section of rainforest on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.The snake, which the newspaper says is at least 10-feet long, seemed to be alive when the video was recorded.Based on the footage alone, it is difficult to say exactly what kind of snake exactly it was.The newspaper points out, however, that one of the species of snake that exists on Dominica is the boa constrictor, which can reach a length of up to 13 feet.

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

video, island, caribbean, snake, rainforest, viral