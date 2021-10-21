https://sputniknews.com/20211021/glad-to-be-home-bill-clinton-thanks-hospital-staff-for-treatment-1090098210.html

'Glad to Be Home': Bill Clinton Thanks Hospital Staff for Treatment

'Glad to Be Home': Bill Clinton Thanks Hospital Staff for Treatment

Just a few days ago, the former US president was admitted to hospital with a urological infection that later spread into his bloodstream, resulting in sepsis. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Bill Clinton has released a video on Twitter to say how glad he was to be home following hospital treatment and to thank the doctors and nurses for their work. He added that he was "touched by the outpouring of support" he had received while staying in hospital. The 75-year-old politician was admitted to the Irvine medical centre of the University of California on 15 October. According to his aide, Clinton had been suffering from a urological infection that had spread to his bloodstream. His condition was not life-threatening.

