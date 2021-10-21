https://sputniknews.com/20211021/french-presidential-hopeful-slammed-for-waving-gun-at-journalists-1090110505.html

French Presidential Hopeful Slammed for Waving Gun at Journalists

Eric Zemmour reportedly claimed that the gun incident was merely a joke and that “there was no political message or threat.” 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Eric Zemmour, the French right-wing pundit and possible candidate in the country's upcoming presidential elections, has come under fire after he waved a gun at journalists at the Milipol arms fair in Paris, according to AFP.During said incident, Zemmour pointed the weapon at reporters and told them with a smile: "It's serious now, eh? Get back, move."According to the newspaper, Zemmour has since claimed that the incident was merely a joke, and that “there was no political message or threat.”Zemmour also reportedly slammed Schiappa for her reaction, branding her an “imbecile," “grotesque,” and “ridiculous."

