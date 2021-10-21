Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/explosion-at-power-plant-causes-major-blackout-in-afghan-capital-1090110773.html
Explosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
Explosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan capital of Kabul and several provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city...
According to the statement, the blast cut off a power line and caused a blackout in Kabul and neighbouring provinces.In February, DABS reported the 220 kV Kabul-Ghazni power line in the area of Dasht-e-Top was cut off due to fighting, as a result of which four electricity poles were destroyed, and the city of Ghazni and surrounding areas were left without electricity.
Explosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital

18:38 GMT 21.10.2021
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan capital of Kabul and several provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city, the State Energy Corporation of Afghanistan (DABS) said on Thursday.
According to the statement, the blast cut off a power line and caused a blackout in Kabul and neighbouring provinces.
In February, DABS reported the 220 kV Kabul-Ghazni power line in the area of Dasht-e-Top was cut off due to fighting, as a result of which four electricity poles were destroyed, and the city of Ghazni and surrounding areas were left without electricity.
