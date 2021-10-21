https://sputniknews.com/20211021/explosion-at-power-plant-causes-major-blackout-in-afghan-capital-1090110773.html

Explosion at Power Plant Causes Major Blackout in Afghan Capital

KABUL (Sputnik) - The Afghan capital of Kabul and several provinces were left without electricity due to an explosion at a power plant northwest of the city... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the statement, the blast cut off a power line and caused a blackout in Kabul and neighbouring provinces.In February, DABS reported the 220 kV Kabul-Ghazni power line in the area of Dasht-e-Top was cut off due to fighting, as a result of which four electricity poles were destroyed, and the city of Ghazni and surrounding areas were left without electricity.

