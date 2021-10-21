https://sputniknews.com/20211021/ema-says-sputnik-v-still-under-review-gives-no-comments-on-assessment-timeline-1090108717.html

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is still undergoing examination at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and no forecasts on the... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Regarding the evaluation of the Sputnik V vaccine, that remains under review, we are continuing the assessment and interactions with the company and I can’t comment on the timeline and how we will progress at this point," Dr Fergus Sweeney, the head of the clinical studies and manufacturing task force at the EMA, told a briefing.Regarding another Russian vaccine, Sputnik Light, the producer has not applied for certification from the EMA yet, another expert said.Earlier in the day, Russia’s Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said that experts from the EMA will visit Russia this year for inspection.Since early March, Sputnik V has been under review by the EMA. Hungary and Slovakia approved the vaccine without waiting for EMA authorization.

