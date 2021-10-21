https://sputniknews.com/20211021/dengue-fever-engulfs-delhi-with-surge-in-cases-among-children-1090092732.html

Dengue Fever Engulfs Delhi, With Surge in Cases Among Children

Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Dengue outbreak has caused havoc in India's capital.Many government hospitals are struggling to tackle the growing number of dengue cases in Delhi. Earlier this week, a 35-year-old woman from South Delhi succumbed to dengue and became the first fatality due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this year. Hospitals like Safdarjung Hospital, GTB Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and LNJP Hospital are swamped with dengue cases. Some patients are reportedly forced to share beds or lie on the floor of these hospitals in order to get treatment.Some doctors also revealed that there has been a huge rise in dengue among children since last month. The doctors are concerned, as the severity of dengue this year is comparatively worse than last year. According to the Dengue outbreak report by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 1,269 dengue cases were reported last year. According to a report Delhi's civic body released on Monday, one death due to dengue and 723 dengue cases had been recorded as of 16 October. Reportedly, it is the highest case count since 2018 for the same period. In the month of October, over 380 dengue cases were reported, which is the highest number of cases recorded so far in a month this year. Dr. Pandit said that the common symptoms like lack of appetite, headaches, backache, vomiting, and nausea for three to four days shouldn't be ignored. Platelets start declining after five days of recurrent fever. He also informed that the majority of the patients are young men and women in the age group of 18-30 years. The symptoms of vector-borne diseases like Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied by high fever and doctors are concerned that people might suspect of having contracted COVID-19 which may delay the right diagnosis and treatment. Meanwhile, the civic bodies, as well as the state authorities, have intensified measures to tackle the outbreak across Delhi.

