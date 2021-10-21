https://sputniknews.com/20211021/bolsonaro--crimes-against-humanity-forests--carbon-offsets-gates-on-afghanistan-1090085949.html

Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan

Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan

Bolsonaro could face charges of crimes against humanity over handling of COVID-19. Is a power shakeup in the works in Brazil? 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T09:50+0000

2021-10-21T09:50+0000

2021-10-21T10:06+0000

brazil

climate change

china

afghanistan

pollution

corporations

oil

russiagate

bolsonaro

political misfits

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090085915_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe28e50141d88c6bbc485bc2400cc61.png

Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan Bolsonaro could face charges of crimes against humanity over handling of COVID-19. Is a power shakeup in the works in Brazil?

Arnold August is an author, lecturer, journalist, and political and trade union activist based in Montreal; his latest book is “Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond.” He joins us to talk about news about a report from the Brazilian Congress that is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide and crimes against humanity over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Brazil suffer the most deaths after the US. We also talk about how these charges may be pursued, the public reaction to these charges, and whether this could set a new trend to hold governments accountable for negligence.Dr. Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, joins us to discuss plans by corporations to restore tree canopies, and purchasing forest lands in order to offset their carbon emissions. We talk about how these initiatives, which allow polluters to rebrand themselves as carbon neutral, are not an effective way to combat climate change and global warming, how they end up being glorified public relations campaigns and are just a retread of carbon trading policies.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," talks to us about the the interview the former US Secretary of Defense and former head of the CIA, Robert “Bob” Gates, had with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, discussing the disaster of Afghanistan and potential war with China, and the new documentary on Hulu that brings back the infamous Steele dossier to the forefront and continues to reinforce the Russia-gate conspiracy theory.Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the National and American League Championship series and the late game comebacks by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball planning to provide housing for affiliated minor-league players starting in the 2022 season, how this is not enough to offset their meager salaries, and the start of the new NBA season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

brazil

china

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

brazil, climate change, china, afghanistan, pollution, corporations, oil, russiagate, bolsonaro, political misfits, covid-19, аудио, radio