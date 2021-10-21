Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/bolsonaro--crimes-against-humanity-forests--carbon-offsets-gates-on-afghanistan-1090085949.html
Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan
Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan
Bolsonaro could face charges of crimes against humanity over handling of COVID-19. Is a power shakeup in the works in Brazil? 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
brazil
climate change
china
afghanistan
pollution
corporations
oil
russiagate
bolsonaro
political misfits
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090085915_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe28e50141d88c6bbc485bc2400cc61.png
Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan
Bolsonaro could face charges of crimes against humanity over handling of COVID-19. Is a power shakeup in the works in Brazil?
Arnold August is an author, lecturer, journalist, and political and trade union activist based in Montreal; his latest book is “Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond.” He joins us to talk about news about a report from the Brazilian Congress that is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide and crimes against humanity over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Brazil suffer the most deaths after the US. We also talk about how these charges may be pursued, the public reaction to these charges, and whether this could set a new trend to hold governments accountable for negligence.Dr. Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, joins us to discuss plans by corporations to restore tree canopies, and purchasing forest lands in order to offset their carbon emissions. We talk about how these initiatives, which allow polluters to rebrand themselves as carbon neutral, are not an effective way to combat climate change and global warming, how they end up being glorified public relations campaigns and are just a retread of carbon trading policies.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," talks to us about the the interview the former US Secretary of Defense and former head of the CIA, Robert “Bob” Gates, had with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, discussing the disaster of Afghanistan and potential war with China, and the new documentary on Hulu that brings back the infamous Steele dossier to the forefront and continues to reinforce the Russia-gate conspiracy theory.Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the National and American League Championship series and the late game comebacks by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball planning to provide housing for affiliated minor-league players starting in the 2022 season, how this is not enough to offset their meager salaries, and the start of the new NBA season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
brazil, climate change, china, afghanistan, pollution, corporations, oil, russiagate, bolsonaro, political misfits, covid-19

Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan

09:50 GMT 21.10.2021
Bolsonaro & Crimes Against Humanity; Forests & Carbon Offsets; Gates On Afghanistan
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
Bob Schlehuber
Bob Schlehuber
Bolsonaro could face charges of crimes against humanity over handling of COVID-19. Is a power shakeup in the works in Brazil?
Arnold August is an author, lecturer, journalist, and political and trade union activist based in Montreal; his latest book is “Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond.” He joins us to talk about news about a report from the Brazilian Congress that is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide and crimes against humanity over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Brazil suffer the most deaths after the US. We also talk about how these charges may be pursued, the public reaction to these charges, and whether this could set a new trend to hold governments accountable for negligence.
Dr. Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, joins us to discuss plans by corporations to restore tree canopies, and purchasing forest lands in order to offset their carbon emissions. We talk about how these initiatives, which allow polluters to rebrand themselves as carbon neutral, are not an effective way to combat climate change and global warming, how they end up being glorified public relations campaigns and are just a retread of carbon trading policies.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," talks to us about the the interview the former US Secretary of Defense and former head of the CIA, Robert “Bob” Gates, had with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, discussing the disaster of Afghanistan and potential war with China, and the new documentary on Hulu that brings back the infamous Steele dossier to the forefront and continues to reinforce the Russia-gate conspiracy theory.
Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about the National and American League Championship series and the late game comebacks by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball planning to provide housing for affiliated minor-league players starting in the 2022 season, how this is not enough to offset their meager salaries, and the start of the new NBA season.
Worldwide
