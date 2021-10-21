https://sputniknews.com/20211021/american-express-reportedly-down-in-us-1090112307.html

American Express Reportedly Down in US

This is taking place amid massive and sometimes rather lengthy outages of the largest social networks, including Facebook and its apps, such as Whatsapp and... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Thousands of users in the US on Friday reported that the American Express card system is not working, the Downdetector website's data shows.According to the map of reported problems on the site, the highest number of complaints about the service are in the northeast of the country, in particular in New York, as well as in Los Angeles, California and Atlanta, Georgia.Approximately half an hour later, the number of reported problems declined in Los Angeles and Atlanta, but rose sharply in Dallas, Texas, Chicago, Illinois and Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to the live map data.Most of the Americans experiencing problems with American Express are claiming that they are unable to use their credit cards, which is about 76% of the total number of complaints.The second most common problem is customer support, which does not work for about 18% of users.At the moment, the problem has not been addressed by American Express.Interestingly, problems are currently reported by clients of other major payment systems, such as Visa and MasterCard, however, the number of issues reported is rather small in comparison with the outage of American Express, and the problems reportedly are of a temporary nature.According to Downdetector, similar problems occurred earlier this week, on Monday, and users had experienced several issues with their credit cards transactions being processed, as well as with customer service.The problems with the system were noted throughout the whole day, but they were not of such a widespread nature, as is being observed now.

Sebastian Rust Banksters. 0

