https://sputniknews.com/20211021/alex-saab-is-a-victim-of-americas-sanctions-against-venezuela-1090084759.html
Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T09:43+0000
2021-10-21T09:43+0000
2021-10-21T09:43+0000
radio
us
the backstory
venezuela
haiti
un
minsk
congress
ac\dc
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084809_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1638d22f76c0ce6107ba1ec42bdbd8c5.jpg
Alex Saab Is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida pushes for the death penalty over the 2018 school shooting, and a San Francisco In-N-Out Burger forced to close for not enforcing vaccine mandates.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Oleg Deripaska, G20 Summit, and TurkeyLeo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Alex Saab Extradited, Sanctions on Venezuela, and The U.S. media Avoiding the Alex Saab CaseIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany forming a new government, Oleg Deripaska involved in the Sochi Olympics, and Angela Merkel still the Chancellor of Germany. Peter discussed the three political parties in Germany coming together to form a government and the gas situation in Germany. Peter talked about the EU and its ongoing discussions with Turkey on refugees and EU issues with skilled labor.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores about the Alex Saab story, violation of the Vienna convention, and border relations between Colombia & Venezuela. Leo discussed the arrest of Alex Saab and how he came to be a target of the U.S. DOJ. Leo spoke on the U.S. allegations of corruption on Alex Saab and his illegal arrest in Cape Verde.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
venezuela
haiti
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084809_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd12fbec2695f79145b6eb9f7ff6a350.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
radio, us, the backstory, venezuela, haiti, un, minsk, congress, ac\dc, fbi, tesla, аудио
Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida pushes for the death penalty over the 2018 school shooting, and a San Francisco In-N-Out Burger forced to close for not enforcing vaccine mandates.
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Oleg Deripaska, G20 Summit, and Turkey
Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Alex Saab Extradited, Sanctions on Venezuela, and The U.S. media Avoiding the Alex Saab Case
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany forming a new government, Oleg Deripaska involved in the Sochi Olympics, and Angela Merkel still the Chancellor of Germany. Peter discussed the three political parties in Germany coming together to form a government and the gas situation in Germany. Peter talked about the EU and its ongoing discussions with Turkey on refugees and EU issues with skilled labor.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores about the Alex Saab story, violation of the Vienna convention, and border relations between Colombia & Venezuela. Leo discussed the arrest of Alex Saab and how he came to be a target of the U.S. DOJ. Leo spoke on the U.S. allegations of corruption on Alex Saab and his illegal arrest in Cape Verde.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com