Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

Alex Saab Is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida pushes for the death penalty over the 2018 school shooting, and a San Francisco In-N-Out Burger forced to close for not enforcing vaccine mandates.

GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Oleg Deripaska, G20 Summit, and TurkeyLeo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Alex Saab Extradited, Sanctions on Venezuela, and The U.S. media Avoiding the Alex Saab CaseIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany forming a new government, Oleg Deripaska involved in the Sochi Olympics, and Angela Merkel still the Chancellor of Germany. Peter discussed the three political parties in Germany coming together to form a government and the gas situation in Germany. Peter talked about the EU and its ongoing discussions with Turkey on refugees and EU issues with skilled labor.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores about the Alex Saab story, violation of the Vienna convention, and border relations between Colombia & Venezuela. Leo discussed the arrest of Alex Saab and how he came to be a target of the U.S. DOJ. Leo spoke on the U.S. allegations of corruption on Alex Saab and his illegal arrest in Cape Verde.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

