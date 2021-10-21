Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/alex-saab-is-a-victim-of-americas-sanctions-against-venezuela-1090084759.html
Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T09:43+0000
2021-10-21T09:43+0000
radio
us
the backstory
venezuela
haiti
un
minsk
congress
ac\dc
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084809_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1638d22f76c0ce6107ba1ec42bdbd8c5.jpg
Alex Saab Is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida pushes for the death penalty over the 2018 school shooting, and a San Francisco In-N-Out Burger forced to close for not enforcing vaccine mandates.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Oleg Deripaska, G20 Summit, and TurkeyLeo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Alex Saab Extradited, Sanctions on Venezuela, and The U.S. media Avoiding the Alex Saab CaseIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany forming a new government, Oleg Deripaska involved in the Sochi Olympics, and Angela Merkel still the Chancellor of Germany. Peter discussed the three political parties in Germany coming together to form a government and the gas situation in Germany. Peter talked about the EU and its ongoing discussions with Turkey on refugees and EU issues with skilled labor.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores about the Alex Saab story, violation of the Vienna convention, and border relations between Colombia &amp; Venezuela. Leo discussed the arrest of Alex Saab and how he came to be a target of the U.S. DOJ. Leo spoke on the U.S. allegations of corruption on Alex Saab and his illegal arrest in Cape Verde.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
venezuela
haiti
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084809_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd12fbec2695f79145b6eb9f7ff6a350.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, us, the backstory, venezuela, haiti, un, minsk, congress, ac\dc, fbi, tesla, аудио

Alex Saab is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela

09:43 GMT 21.10.2021
Alex Saab Is a Victim of America’s Sanctions against Venezuela
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Nikolas Cruz pleading guilty as Florida pushes for the death penalty over the 2018 school shooting, and a San Francisco In-N-Out Burger forced to close for not enforcing vaccine mandates.
GUEST
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | Oleg Deripaska, G20 Summit, and Turkey
Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Coordinator at Code Pink | Alex Saab Extradited, Sanctions on Venezuela, and The U.S. media Avoiding the Alex Saab Case
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about Germany forming a new government, Oleg Deripaska involved in the Sochi Olympics, and Angela Merkel still the Chancellor of Germany. Peter discussed the three political parties in Germany coming together to form a government and the gas situation in Germany. Peter talked about the EU and its ongoing discussions with Turkey on refugees and EU issues with skilled labor.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Leo Flores about the Alex Saab story, violation of the Vienna convention, and border relations between Colombia & Venezuela. Leo discussed the arrest of Alex Saab and how he came to be a target of the U.S. DOJ. Leo spoke on the U.S. allegations of corruption on Alex Saab and his illegal arrest in Cape Verde.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:55 GMTUK Defenсe Ministry Confirms Information About Missiles' Deal With Ukraine
10:40 GMTMemes Break the Internet as Fans Predict Result of the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match
10:35 GMTBollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Praised Online for Visiting Jailed Son Aryan
10:11 GMTErdogan Warns Turkey Could Deploy Heavy Weaponry Against Syrian Army
10:07 GMTKremlin Slams European Parliament's Decision to Award Sakharov Prize to Navalny
10:01 GMTThreat Level Against MPs Raised to ‘Substantial’ After Amess Killing as Police Review Their Security
10:01 GMTTaliban Trying to Disperse Female Rally Near Gov't Building in Kabul
09:59 GMTSouth Korea's Space Rocket Nuri Fails to Place Dummy Satellite Into Orbit
09:07 GMTInformation Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent, RDIF Says
09:01 GMT'Gotta Be a New Record': Joe Biden Appears to Say He Rode Amtrak as VP For 36 Years
08:24 GMTRussian Scientists Have Come Up With a New Way of Protecting Against Strikes and Explosions
07:46 GMTDenmark Searching for Diamonds on Greenland Seabed on Behalf of International Gem Giant
07:45 GMTHunter Biden Reportedly Offered US Company $80,000-Worth of Info on Russian Businessman Deripaska
07:21 GMTFrance Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform
07:18 GMTMoscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, Sees It as Dangerous Step, Deputy FM Says
07:08 GMTIndian Air Force Mirage 2000 Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Ejects - Videos
06:58 GMTHundreds Leave Church of Finland After Bishop's Urge to Vaxx
06:43 GMTKremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December
06:32 GMTUS Anti-War Activist Says Ex-Wife Contacted by FBI Over His Russia, Venezuela Trips
06:30 GMT'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win