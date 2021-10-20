https://sputniknews.com/20211020/ye-surprises-yet-again-users-mock-rappers-new-haircut-1090054413.html

'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut

Kanye West, now officially known as 'Ye', showed off his bold new haircut, which featured seemingly random hair triangles. Whether it was his intention or the stylist's hand simply trembled during the haircut, and Ye somehow saw something "artistic" in it, remains a mystery. Only one thing is clear here — not everyone appreciated his transformation."Edward Scissorhands cut yo hair," a user reportedly commented while another one (apparently, a BIG fan) added: "Deliberately doing this to your hair is one of the wildest things I’ve witnessed in my 21 years of life as a lifelong Kanye West fan I don’t know if I can stand by and quietly dismiss this like wtf."You can see other comments posted on Instagram below.

