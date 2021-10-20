Registration was successful!
'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut
'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut
The rapper has long been known for his extraordinary antics. Not long ago, paparazzi caught Ye with a bag on his head, and now he has decided to solidify his...
Kanye West, now officially known as 'Ye', showed off his bold new haircut, which featured seemingly random hair triangles. Whether it was his intention or the stylist's hand simply trembled during the haircut, and Ye somehow saw something "artistic" in it, remains a mystery. Only one thing is clear here — not everyone appreciated his transformation."Edward Scissorhands cut yo hair," a user reportedly commented while another one (apparently, a BIG fan) added: "Deliberately doing this to your hair is one of the wildest things I've witnessed in my 21 years of life as a lifelong Kanye West fan I don't know if I can stand by and quietly dismiss this like wtf."You can see other comments posted on Instagram below.
'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut

00:38 GMT 20.10.2021
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Liliya Shakurova
The rapper has long been known for his extraordinary antics. Not long ago, paparazzi caught Ye with a bag on his head, and now he has decided to solidify his status as a devotee of contemporary art.
Kanye West, now officially known as 'Ye', showed off his bold new haircut, which featured seemingly random hair triangles.
Whether it was his intention or the stylist's hand simply trembled during the haircut, and Ye somehow saw something "artistic" in it, remains a mystery.
Only one thing is clear here — not everyone appreciated his transformation.
"Edward Scissorhands cut yo hair," a user reportedly commented while another one (apparently, a BIG fan) added: "Deliberately doing this to your hair is one of the wildest things I’ve witnessed in my 21 years of life as a lifelong Kanye West fan I don’t know if I can stand by and quietly dismiss this like wtf."
You can see other comments posted on Instagram below.

@kidtrunks alright I'm getting you bosley for men on Christmas Day don't worry

@philllllthy Barber: what you want?

Ye: patchwork

Barber: I got you fam

@bandmemes666 kanye let his kids cut his hair again

