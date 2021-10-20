Registration was successful!
'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
Two months ago, Pompeo joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to rip into the Joe Biden administration over its "panicked" tactics in Afghanistan. However, all Twitter was obsessed with was his slimmer looks.
Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left the public curious following his appearance on Fox News this week, as many social media users noticed he'd lost a staggering amount of weight.Pompeo, who is almost unrecognisable, looked much fitter and younger as he flaunted his newly slimmed-down face and neck. It's unclear if the secret behind the drastic weight loss is a healthy diet or increased physical activity, but social media users have already started speculating on the former CIA director's body transformation.Some suggested he was preparing for a 2024 presidential run, while others wondered if he was ill:It was in early August that people noticed for the first time that Pompeo had gotten much slimmer. He appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to blast Joe Biden for his administration's botched Afghan policies.Pompeo's ex-boss, former President Donald Trump has also lost a lot of weight since he left the White House. According to his former adviser Jason Miller, Trump has shed weight because he no longer has 24/7 access to the White House kitchen. Instead, he has "a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement".
'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss

18:40 GMT 20.10.2021
Zara Muradyan
Two months ago, Pompeo joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to rip into the Joe Biden administration over its "panicked" tactics in Afghanistan. However, all Twitter was obsessed with was his slimmer looks.
Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left the public curious following his appearance on Fox News this week, as many social media users noticed he'd lost a staggering amount of weight.
Pompeo, who is almost unrecognisable, looked much fitter and younger as he flaunted his newly slimmed-down face and neck. It's unclear if the secret behind the drastic weight loss is a healthy diet or increased physical activity, but social media users have already started speculating on the former CIA director's body transformation.
Some suggested he was preparing for a 2024 presidential run, while others wondered if he was ill:
It was in early August that people noticed for the first time that Pompeo had gotten much slimmer. He appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity to blast Joe Biden for his administration's botched Afghan policies.
Pompeo's ex-boss, former President Donald Trump has also lost a lot of weight since he left the White House. According to his former adviser Jason Miller, Trump has shed weight because he no longer has 24/7 access to the White House kitchen. Instead, he has "a little bit of golf and a whole lot of endorsement".
