International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/white-house-says-has-nothing-to-preview-on-possible-biden-putin-meeting-by-end-of-year-1090083843.html
White House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year
White House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House said on Wednesday it has currently nothing to preview on a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350437_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_0a025e194c7285e8032eabde8ae57200.jpg
"I do not know what President Putin’s travel plans are. Nor I have anything about the trip to announce from our end. The President [Biden] has engaged in face-to-face diplomacy with people he has agreements with or with people he has disagreements with, but do not have anything to preview at this point of time," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about the possibility of such a meeting on the margins of the G20 summit.The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the two presidents could meet in one format or another by year-end.
joe biden, russia, us, vladimir putin, meeting

White House Says Has Nothing to Preview on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting by End of Year

21:18 GMT 20.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / SPUTNIK
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House said on Wednesday it has currently nothing to preview on a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden by the end of the year.
"I do not know what President Putin's travel plans are. Nor I have anything about the trip to announce from our end. The President [Biden] has engaged in face-to-face diplomacy with people he has agreements with or with people he has disagreements with, but do not have anything to preview at this point of time," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about the possibility of such a meeting on the margins of the G20 summit.
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that the two presidents could meet in one format or another by year-end.
