https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-house-lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-make-human-rights-integral-part-of-arms-sales-1090080535.html

US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales

US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Approval of future US arms deals would be prohibited to nations that violate internationally-recognized human rights standards under... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T18:52+0000

2021-10-20T18:52+0000

2021-10-20T18:52+0000

us

human rights

arms sales

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105742/15/1057421507_0:58:1920:1138_1920x0_80_0_0_6774d2ab4a56e443da5b4679476ad596.jpg

"The SAFEGUARD Act imposes much-needed reforms to the Arms Export Control Act to make the protection of human rights an integral part in the transfer of lethal arms and defense services to foreign countries," Meeks and other members of his committee said in a press release.The bill mirrors similar legislation now pending in the US Senate, the release said.While the release named no nations as examples, a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) cited Biden administration arms sales to three nations with sketchy rights records, including a $2.5 billion package for the Philippines in June that includes fighter jets and two kinds of precision guided missiles.The deal was announced within weeks of the International Criminal Court prosecutor seeking approval for a formal investigation into reports of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines crackdown on illegal drugs, HRW said.Other examples cited by the rights group included US plans to sell Egypt missiles worth $197 million and approval of a $735 million sale of precision guided missiles to Israel in May, amid the nation’s military offensive in Gaza.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, human rights, arms sales