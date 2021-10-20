https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-bethesda-naval-base-sheltering-after-bomb-threat-active-shooter-warning-1090071410.html

US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat

US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat

The base, located in Maryland, hosts the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, as well as the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute and other... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T13:33+0000

2021-10-20T13:33+0000

2021-10-20T13:46+0000

us

bethesda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090071410.jpg?1634737618

According to a statement published by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Wednesday, the base was put on lockdown after an anonymous call, warning a bomb had been installed there. It is also investigating an "active shooter threat".

bethesda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, bethesda