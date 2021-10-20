US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat

According to a statement published by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Wednesday, the base was put on lockdown after an anonymous call, warning a bomb had been installed there. It is also investigating an "active shooter threat".
The base, located in Maryland, hosts the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, as well as the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute and other crucial facilities.
2/2 - 0925, 20OCT21: The base is on lockdown. All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.