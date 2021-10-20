Registration was successful!
US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
The base, located in Maryland, hosts the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, as well as the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute and other... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T13:33+0000
2021-10-20T13:46+0000
us
bethesda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1090071410.jpg?1634737618
According to a statement published by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Wednesday, the base was put on lockdown after an anonymous call, warning a bomb had been installed there. It is also investigating an "active shooter threat".
US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat

13:33 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 20.10.2021)
Being updated
The base, located in Maryland, hosts the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, as well as the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute and other crucial facilities.
According to a statement published by Naval Support Activity Bethesda on Wednesday, the base was put on lockdown after an anonymous call, warning a bomb had been installed there. It is also investigating an "active shooter threat".
