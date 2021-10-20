Two Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea

According to the statement, the air targets were identified as two strategic US Air Force supersonic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 tanker aircraft. The Russian planes escorted them over the Black Sea.
Two SU-30 warplanes escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea in order to prevent the American planes from violating Russia's borders, the Defence Ministry stated on Wednesday.
"On 19 October 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify the air targets and prevent a violation of the Russian state border, two Su-30 fighters from the air aviation of the Black Sea Fleet were scrambled", the Russian Defence Ministry said.
According to the statement, the air targets were identified as two strategic US Air Force supersonic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 tanker aircraft. The Russian planes escorted them over the Black Sea.