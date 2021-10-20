https://sputniknews.com/20211020/two-russian-jets-intercept-american-bombers-over-black-sea-1090059819.html

Two Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea

Two SU-30 warplanes escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea in order to prevent the American planes from violating Russia's borders, the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the statement, the air targets were identified as two strategic US Air Force supersonic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 tanker aircraft. The Russian planes escorted them over the Black Sea.

