International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/two-russian-jets-intercept-american-bombers-over-black-sea-1090059819.html
Two Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
Two Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
Two SU-30 warplanes escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea in order to prevent the American planes from violating Russia's borders, the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T06:55+0000
2021-10-20T07:05+0000
According to the statement, the air targets were identified as two strategic US Air Force supersonic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 tanker aircraft. The Russian planes escorted them over the Black Sea.
Two Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea

06:55 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 07:05 GMT 20.10.2021)
Two SU-30 warplanes escorted two US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea in order to prevent the American planes from violating Russia's borders, the Defence Ministry stated on Wednesday.

"On 19 October 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected air targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. To identify the air targets and prevent a violation of the Russian state border, two Su-30 fighters from the air aviation of the Black Sea Fleet were scrambled", the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to the statement, the air targets were identified as two strategic US Air Force supersonic B-1B bombers, accompanied by two KC-135 tanker aircraft. The Russian planes escorted them over the Black Sea.
