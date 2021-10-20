Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/trump-organisation-may-be-under-new-criminal-probe-over-tax-schemes-1090070271.html
Trump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
Trump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
In July, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged the Trump Organisation and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Wisselberg with tax-related crimes. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T13:16+0000
2021-10-20T13:16+0000
investigation
donald trump
us
taxes
trump organization
golf club
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090067215_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_652a004ce17c5d05ec786f950a10f85f.jpg
The Trump Organisation, which is already under indictment in Manhattan, is facing a new criminal probe pertaining to a golf course owned by it, according to The New York Times (NYT).The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Westchester County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed financial records from the Trump National Golf Club Westchester.Rocah, however, has yet to accuse any Trump Organisation officials of wrongdoing and it remains unclear whether the 45th US president's personal conduct is under investigation, The New York Times pointed out. Neither Rocah nor the Trump Organisation has commented on the newspaper's report yet.The purported probe comes after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in early July charged Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg with second-degree grand larceny, and the company itself with "the crime of scheme to defraud in the first degree".The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors started investigating it more than two years ago.The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been looking into if Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks such as cars, apartments, and private-school tuition received from the Trump Organisation.Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing, insisting that the investigations are politically motivated witch hunts.­
https://sputniknews.com/20210701/trump-organisation-cfo-surrenders-to-authorities-in-manhattan-amid-tax-probe-1083281889.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090067215_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0be7f8d550c7538fefef021a24bcfd55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
investigation, donald trump, us, taxes, trump organization, golf club

Trump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes

13:16 GMT 20.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA supporter of US President Donald Trump waits outside the Trump National Golf Club as the president plays golf December 13, 2020, in Sterling, Virginia
A supporter of US President Donald Trump waits outside the Trump National Golf Club as the president plays golf December 13, 2020, in Sterling, Virginia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In July, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged the Trump Organisation and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Wisselberg with tax-related crimes.
The Trump Organisation, which is already under indictment in Manhattan, is facing a new criminal probe pertaining to a golf course owned by it, according to The New York Times (NYT).
The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Westchester County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed financial records from the Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

One of the insiders claimed that the full scope of the inquiry could not be determined, but that District Attorney Mimi Rocah "appears to be focused at least in part on whether the Trump Organisation misled local officials about the property's value to reduce its taxes".

Rocah, however, has yet to accuse any Trump Organisation officials of wrongdoing and it remains unclear whether the 45th US president's personal conduct is under investigation, The New York Times pointed out. Neither Rocah nor the Trump Organisation has commented on the newspaper's report yet.
The purported probe comes after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in early July charged Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg with second-degree grand larceny, and the company itself with "the crime of scheme to defraud in the first degree".
In this 11 January 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, centre, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2021
Trump Organisation CFO Surrenders to Authorities in Manhattan Amid Tax Probe
1 July, 10:42 GMT
The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors started investigating it more than two years ago.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been looking into if Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks such as cars, apartments, and private-school tuition received from the Trump Organisation.
Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing, insisting that the investigations are politically motivated witch hunts.
­
800000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran
13:44 GMTLondon Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured
13:41 GMTLet's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
13:36 GMT'Absolute Harassment': Celebs, Netizens Fume After Court Rejects Star Kid Aryan Khan's Bail Plea
13:33 GMTUS Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
13:22 GMTFrench Feminist Group Sues Miss France Beauty Pageant for Allegedly Violating Country’s Laws
13:18 GMTSpain's La Palma Suffers Strongest Earthquake Since Volcanic Eruption
13:16 GMTTrump Organisation May Be Under New Criminal Probe Over Tax Schemes
13:12 GMTSuspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies His Guilt, Lawyer Says
13:09 GMTUK Business Minister ‘Categorically’ Rules Out New COVID-19 Lockdown
13:07 GMTSpain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US
13:00 GMTGerman Police Arrest Two Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist Group
13:00 GMTYalta 2.0? Why US Military Analysts Urge Biden to Avoid Standoff With Russia, China at All Costs
12:46 GMTTigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle
12:45 GMTIndian Opposition Exposes 'Scams' as PM Modi Boasts of Corruption-Free Government
12:35 GMTWoman in India Found Murdered With Feet Reportedly Chopped Off for Silver Anklets
12:27 GMTJapanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos
12:25 GMTOutrage as Indian Parliamentarian Caught on Video Cursing Brahmin and Kshatriya Groups
12:21 GMTIndian Army Expedites Its Plan to Modernise Air Defence Amid Rising Threats of Enemy Drone Swarms
12:18 GMT'Most Unselfish Player of All Time': Messi's Gesture Wins Hearts as He Hands Over Penalty to Mbappe