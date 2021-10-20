https://sputniknews.com/20211020/trump-organisation-may-be-under-new-criminal-probe-over-tax-schemes-1090070271.html
In July, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged the Trump Organisation and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Wisselberg with tax-related crimes.
The Trump Organisation, which is already under indictment in Manhattan, is facing a new criminal probe pertaining to a golf course owned by it, according to The New York Times (NYT).
The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Westchester County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed financial records from the Trump National Golf Club Westchester.
One of the insiders claimed that the full scope of the inquiry could not be determined, but that District Attorney Mimi Rocah "appears to be focused at least in part on whether the Trump Organisation misled local officials about the property's value to reduce its taxes".
Rocah, however, has yet to accuse any Trump Organisation officials of wrongdoing and it remains unclear whether the 45th US president's personal conduct is under investigation, The New York Times pointed out. Neither Rocah nor the Trump Organisation has commented on the newspaper's report yet.
The purported probe comes after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in early July charged Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg with second-degree grand larceny, and the company itself with "the crime of scheme to defraud in the first degree".
The indictment marks the first criminal charges against the former US president's company
since prosecutors started investigating it more than two years ago.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been looking into if Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks such as cars, apartments, and private-school tuition received from the Trump Organisation.
Trump vehemently denies any wrongdoing, insisting that the investigations are politically motivated witch hunts.