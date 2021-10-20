https://sputniknews.com/20211020/times-up-jeffrey-new-documentary-shows-epstein-claiming-to-support-anti-harassment-movement-1090057014.html

Time's Up, Jeffrey: New Documentary Shows Epstein Claiming to Support Anti-Harassment Movement

Following prize-winning reports by the New York Times and the New Yorker about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now serving a 23-year prison... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

In an upcoming documentary, "The Monsters," the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claims that he was a "firm believer and supporter" of the anti-sexual harassment Time's Up campaign, The New York Post reported while publishing an exclusively obtained teaser trailer.Epstein was talking to filmmaker Steve Bannon in what is said to be one of his last interviews before he was arrested, convicted, and apparently died in a New York jail cell in 2019."I made my living from old thinking. But the future is for the way women think," Epstein is seen telling filmmaker Steve Bannon, who objected that his statements were a "sop" to acquit "all of the depravity you've done against young women." To that remark, Epstein barely smiled.In early September, the entire board of the official Time's Up organization resigned following a scandal involving advice its executives provided then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after he was accused of sexual harassment. Among the board were TV producer Shonda Rhimes and actress Eva Longoria.The upcoming documentary on the convicted sex offender reportedly analyzes Epstein's relationship with international elites, based on hours of evidence from Epstein outlining how they collaborated on research into "transhumanism."The disgraced financier mogul, who allegedly hanged himself at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan a little more than a month after his arrest, also highlighted the impact of being locked up alone during his interview with Bannon, as shown in the trailer.According to reports, by having extended meetings with members of his legal team, Epstein was able to spend up to 12 hours a day outside his cell.In the meantime, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and the alleged madam who procured him with young women, is being held without bail pending trial on claims that she recruited girls for Epstein to abuse, including one who was just 14 years old.Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and perjury charges. The date of her trial has been set for November.

