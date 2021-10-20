https://sputniknews.com/20211020/tigray-forces-accuse-ethiopian-govt-of-new-airstrikes-in-mekelle-1090070139.html

Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle

Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Wednesday that the Ethiopian air force attacked the region's capital city of Mekelle... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington is "looking into" the airstrikes in Mekelle and is concerned about the increasing violence in the region. The TPLF reported an increase in attacks by the Ethiopian army last week.On Monday, the TPLF said the Ethiopian military conducted an airstrike on Mekelle, which reportedly resulted in three deaths. The Ethiopian government later confirmed the attack.The conflict between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government has continued since last November when Addis Ababa accused Tigray of attacking a local military base and launched an offensive. Neighboring Eritrea supported the government forces.

