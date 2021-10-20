Registration was successful!
Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle
Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle
Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington is "looking into" the airstrikes in Mekelle and is concerned about the increasing violence in the region. The TPLF reported an increase in attacks by the Ethiopian army last week.On Monday, the TPLF said the Ethiopian military conducted an airstrike on Mekelle, which reportedly resulted in three deaths. The Ethiopian government later confirmed the attack.The conflict between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government has continued since last November when Addis Ababa accused Tigray of attacking a local military base and launched an offensive. Neighboring Eritrea supported the government forces.
ethiopia, africa, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

Tigray Forces Accuse Ethiopian Gov't of New Airstrikes in Mekelle

12:46 GMT 20.10.2021
A tank damaged during the fighting between Ethiopia's National Defense Force (ENDF) and Tigray Special Force stands on the outskirts of Humera town in Ethiopia July 1, 2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Wednesday that the Ethiopian air force attacked the region's capital city of Mekelle again, two days after a previous airstrike.

"[Ethiopian Prime Minister] #AbiyAhmed’s Air Force has once again targeted residential quarters in #Mekelle causing injury to civilians and harm to property," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington is "looking into" the airstrikes in Mekelle and is concerned about the increasing violence in the region. The TPLF reported an increase in attacks by the Ethiopian army last week.
On Monday, the TPLF said the Ethiopian military conducted an airstrike on Mekelle, which reportedly resulted in three deaths. The Ethiopian government later confirmed the attack.
The conflict between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government has continued since last November when Addis Ababa accused Tigray of attacking a local military base and launched an offensive. Neighboring Eritrea supported the government forces.
Robert Jackson
20 October, 16:07 GMT
