The Lying Narrative About Deripaska as FBI Raids Russian Billionaire

The Lying Narrative About Deripaska As FBI Raids Russian Billionaire On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Kamala Harris being accused of violating IRS rules after a Virginia campaign video aired in Churches, and Pete Buttigieg saying America’s supply chain crisis will continue into 2022.

GUESTCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Natural Gas Markets, The History of USSR, and ChinaMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Biden Administration Flying Illegal Migrants Into America, Greece Building a Wall, and Employers Hiring Illegal AliensIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Caleb Maupin about the Oleg Deripaska residence raided by the FBI, Russian energy, and the Chinese economy. Caleb discussed the Chinese economy and how China is readjusting its economy. Caleb spoke about the CIA training Taiwan special forces and America provoking China into a dangerous situation.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Krikorian about illegal immigration in Greece, Biden possibly reinstating the 'stay in Mexico policy', and the DHS legalizing work for illegal aliens. Mark discussed the NY Post images of migrants flown into the West Chester, NY airport. Mark talked about the Biden administration failing to enforce immigration laws and federal judges criticizing the Biden administration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

