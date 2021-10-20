Spain Agrees to Extradite Venezuela's Former Chief Spy to US

Tim Korso

Being updated

The spymaster was tracked down in Madrid in September 2021 after going under the radar and defying a Spanish extradition order. The man is wanted by the US on narcoterrorism charges, which Washington formally uses to prosecute many Venezuelan politicians claiming they are involved in the drug trade.