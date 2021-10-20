https://sputniknews.com/20211020/scott-ritter-says-powell-was-in-on-iraq-regime-change-plans-1090053927.html

Scott Ritter Says Powell Was in on Iraq Regime Change Plans

Scott Ritter Says Powell Was in on Iraq Regime Change Plans

Scott Ritter argues that Colin Powell helped craft and conceal the policy for regime change in Iraq.

Scott Ritter Says Powell Was in on Iraq Regime Change Plans Scott Ritter argues that Colin Powell helped craft and conceal the policy for regime change in Iraq.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Colin Powell. Scott Ritter gives us his insider view as to what Colin Powell knew about the Bush regime's plans for the overthrow of the government of Iraq. Scott argues that Colin Powell was not an innocent bystander pushing back on irrational policies, but that he helped craft the foolish plans to deceive the American people and invade Iraq based on lies.James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss Iran. Recent polls show that Iranian citizens have given up on any hope of a rapprochement with the US under the Biden administration and want their leaders to unify with Eurasian powers.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the media. The new billionaire owner of Politico has announced that the media outlet will be aligned with US official economic and military policies and that any employees opposed to this policy will be let go. Caitlyn Johnstone has penned an article in which she uses humor to describe the "refreshing" burst of honesty in the media.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss sanctions. US sanctions against the Taliban will intentionally create misery and starvation for the already impoverished people. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued that the US policy of sanctioning the world will eventually force the replacement of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. World-renowned human rights activist Roger Harris joins us to discuss the Alex Saab case. Saab has been kidnapped by the US government and taken to Miami for a fake prosecution on a charge of money laundering.Kathy Kelly, American peace activist, joins us to discuss drones. The US is being misled about the illegal and immoral drone war because the media and Pentagon are using misleading terms such as "over the horizon" capabilities. These kinds of attacks seem destined to continue, piling up civilian casualties in the process due to the inability of high altitude attacks to distinguish between civilian and military targets.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the FBI raid on Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska. Additionally, we discuss the break in diplomatic ties between Russia and NATO.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Palestinian prisoners in Israel are challenging the injustice of the Israeli system with long, brutal hunger strikes. The prisoners have no judicial system to provide a fair trial, and have decided that their only weapons are their bodies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

