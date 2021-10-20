https://sputniknews.com/20211020/rec-exiar-stands-ready-to-support-armenias-infrastructure-projects-1090078481.html

REC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects

“Support for infrastructure projects is one of the most important areas of EXIAR’s work. Insurance coverage provided by EXIAR provides for more efficient financing of such projects. We are also ready to provide support to Russian-Armenian export projects on the supply of Russian goods and services (non-resource-based, non-energy exports) to Armenia”, Gusakov said.During a meeting with representatives of Yerevan Municipality, the parties discussed the renewal of the bus fleet in the Armenian capital, which currently requires about 250 new large-sized buses.In addition, the Russian side expressed great willingness to support other projects of the Mayor’s Office to modernise the city’s transport infrastructure.EXIAR is also prepared to provide insurance coverage for the construction of two new metro stations in Yerevan. The Russian company “Metrogiprotrans” was declared the winner of the competition for the construction of the facilities.The meeting was attended by Pavel Anosov, managing director for customer service at EXIAR, and Hrachya Sargsyan, first deputy mayor of Yerevan.

