Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/rec-exiar-stands-ready-to-support-armenias-infrastructure-projects-1090078481.html
REC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
REC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC) is ready to provide support to major infrastructure projects in Armenia, Nikita... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T18:48+0000
2021-10-20T18:48+0000
news
armenia
infrastructure
russia
export
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377552_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_368a53ac41798a8c73487b96b5d32364.jpg
“Support for infrastructure projects is one of the most important areas of EXIAR’s work. Insurance coverage provided by EXIAR provides for more efficient financing of such projects. We are also ready to provide support to Russian-Armenian export projects on the supply of Russian goods and services (non-resource-based, non-energy exports) to Armenia”, Gusakov said.During a meeting with representatives of Yerevan Municipality, the parties discussed the renewal of the bus fleet in the Armenian capital, which currently requires about 250 new large-sized buses.In addition, the Russian side expressed great willingness to support other projects of the Mayor’s Office to modernise the city’s transport infrastructure.EXIAR is also prepared to provide insurance coverage for the construction of two new metro stations in Yerevan. The Russian company “Metrogiprotrans” was declared the winner of the competition for the construction of the facilities.The meeting was attended by Pavel Anosov, managing director for customer service at EXIAR, and Hrachya Sargsyan, first deputy mayor of Yerevan.
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377552_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2521d4bcc3ef26a7c0ec047d36fae8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, armenia, infrastructure, russia, export

REC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects

18:48 GMT 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankRussian Export Centre
Russian Export Centre - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC) is ready to provide support to major infrastructure projects in Armenia, Nikita Gusakov, senior vice-president of the Russian Export Centre (REC) and CEO of EXIAR, said.
“Support for infrastructure projects is one of the most important areas of EXIAR’s work. Insurance coverage provided by EXIAR provides for more efficient financing of such projects. We are also ready to provide support to Russian-Armenian export projects on the supply of Russian goods and services (non-resource-based, non-energy exports) to Armenia”, Gusakov said.
During a meeting with representatives of Yerevan Municipality, the parties discussed the renewal of the bus fleet in the Armenian capital, which currently requires about 250 new large-sized buses.
In addition, the Russian side expressed great willingness to support other projects of the Mayor’s Office to modernise the city’s transport infrastructure.
EXIAR is also prepared to provide insurance coverage for the construction of two new metro stations in Yerevan. The Russian company “Metrogiprotrans” was declared the winner of the competition for the construction of the facilities.
The meeting was attended by Pavel Anosov, managing director for customer service at EXIAR, and Hrachya Sargsyan, first deputy mayor of Yerevan.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:23 GMTBrian Laundrie Search: Coroner Called After Items Belonging to Laundrie Were Found
19:05 GMTFacebook Admits It Doesn't Ban Info Facilitating Illegal Immigration, Smuggling
18:58 GMTPoll: Support for Capitol Riot Probe Declines Among Republicans, Independents
18:55 GMTUS House Rules Committee Approves Bannon's Criminal Contempt Referral, Sets Up Full Vote
18:52 GMTUS House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part’ of Arms Sales
18:48 GMTREC: EXIAR Stands Ready to Support Armenia's Infrastructure Projects
18:40 GMT'Who the Hell Shrunk Mike and Why?' Twitter Explodes Over Pompeo's Dramatic Weight Loss
18:30 GMTUkraine NATO Membership: Why US, EU Won't Test Russia's 'Red Lines' Despite Pentagon Chief's Bravado
18:20 GMTREC's Support for Exports to Armenia Amounts to $72 Million Since Early 2021
18:18 GMT'Conspiracy to Malign' Image: India Rejects EU's Claim of Exporting Genetically Modified Rice
18:18 GMTRussian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary
17:56 GMTNo Offence, Christopher: Vikings Reached New World Long Before Columbus, New Study Claims
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says
17:24 GMTResentment Swells in Strategic Ladakh as Modi Gov't Fails to Provide Jobs, Quota to Border Villagers
17:16 GMTUK Health Secretary Javid Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:06 GMTOfficer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
17:04 GMTFacebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opportunistic', Prof Says
17:01 GMTParis to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of Week
16:59 GMTPerpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
16:57 GMTInstagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform