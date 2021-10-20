Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/queen-elizabeth-ii-scraps-planned-visit-to-northern-ireland-1090064657.html
Queen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland
Queen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland
20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T10:07+0000
2021-10-20T10:07+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk

Queen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland

10:07 GMT 20.10.2021
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:14 GMTDeripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US
10:07 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland
09:59 GMTMemes Flood Twitter as Atletico Boss Simeone Refuses to Shake Liverpool Manager Klopp's Hand
09:27 GMTFM Lavrov: Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
09:13 GMTLavrov: Daesh and al-Qaeda are Trying to Take Advantage of Instability in Afghanistan
09:05 GMTBannon's Refusal to Testify on Capitol Riot is Sign That He and Trump Planned It, Claims Liz Cheney
08:43 GMTVideo of Russian SU-30 Fighters Escorting US B-1B Bombers Over Black Sea Emerges Online
08:28 GMTFloods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
08:24 GMT'More Pick and Mix Than Substantial Meal': British 'Net Zero Strategy' Panned Amid Planned Tax Hikes
08:10 GMTUS Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
07:25 GMTFinland Presses Sweden to Return Historic Skulls Exhumed for Racial Biology Studies
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases
05:58 GMTIsrael & Sudan a Year After Normalisation: Relations Haven't Taken Off, Here's Why
05:00 GMTNew Material to Protect Against Radiation Created in Russia
04:25 GMTMultiple Casualties Reported After Explosion Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria - Photos, Video