Photo: Texas Gov. Mocks Illegal Immigrants Trying to Cross the Border in Camouflage
© AP Photo / Julio CortezTexas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas.
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Abbott has been one of the most vocal opponents of federal immigration policies along with other Republicans who have accused Biden of provoking a crisis at the US southern border. After Biden entered office, he reversed most of Trump's policies that aimed at containing illegal immigration into the United States.
A group of illegal immigrants wearing camouflage clothing attempted to cross into the United States, apparently thinking their disguise was convincing enough to fool the border agents.
It turns out the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard in Kinney County were smart enough to jointly foil the trespassing.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott took to Twitter to share the news.
"These illegal immigrants thought they were going to make it through by wearing camouflage clothing," Abbott tweeted, adding 'hilarious' emojis.
Texas Dept. of Public Safety and Texas National Guard saw right through that.
The illegal immigrants were arrested for trespassing on a ranch in Kinney County. https://t.co/impFZIsRs4
On Monday, Abbott said that Texas was witnessing the highest number of cross-border crossings, which is the result of the "catastrophic open border policies" of the Biden administration.