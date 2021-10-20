https://sputniknews.com/20211020/photo-texas-gov-mocks-illegal-immigrants-trying-to-cross-the-border-in-camouflage-1090056537.html

Photo: Texas Gov. Mocks Illegal Immigrants Trying to Cross the Border in Camouflage

Abbott has been one of the most vocal opponents of federal immigration policies along with other Republicans who have accused Biden of provoking a crisis at... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

A group of illegal immigrants wearing camouflage clothing attempted to cross into the United States, apparently thinking their disguise was convincing enough to fool the border agents.It turns out the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard in Kinney County were smart enough to jointly foil the trespassing.Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott took to Twitter to share the news.On Monday, Abbott said that Texas was witnessing the highest number of cross-border crossings, which is the result of the "catastrophic open border policies" of the Biden administration.

