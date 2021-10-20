https://sputniknews.com/20211020/perpetrator-of-last-years-terror-attack-in-vienna-acted-alone-prosecutors-office-says-1090077794.html

Perpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian investigators still believe the perpetrator of last year's attack in Vienna acted alone, Nina Bussek, the representative of the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We believe that the terrorist acted alone on the night of the terrorist attack and had no accomplices", Bussek told a press conference.On 2 November 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed, another 22 injured. The police shot and killed the attacker.The gunman was identified as an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of Daesh*.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

