Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/perpetrator-of-last-years-terror-attack-in-vienna-acted-alone-prosecutors-office-says-1090077794.html
Perpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
Perpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian investigators still believe the perpetrator of last year's attack in Vienna acted alone, Nina Bussek, the representative of the... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T16:59+0000
2021-10-20T16:59+0000
austria
europe
terror attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104930/28/1049302811_0:23:4047:2299_1920x0_80_0_0_33d99b3fa54db80fd7a453d43b948251.jpg
"We believe that the terrorist acted alone on the night of the terrorist attack and had no accomplices", Bussek told a press conference.On 2 November 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed, another 22 injured. The police shot and killed the attacker.The gunman was identified as an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of Daesh*.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104930/28/1049302811_0:0:3711:2783_1920x0_80_0_0_cdec7d6f657257b84703b52b8c86c997.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, europe, terror attack

Perpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says

16:59 GMT 20.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFER / APAPolice patrols on December 20, 2016 a Christmas market in Vienna, the day after a terror attack in Berlin's Christmas market
Police patrols on December 20, 2016 a Christmas market in Vienna, the day after a terror attack in Berlin's Christmas market - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / HERBERT PFARRHOFER / APA
Subscribe
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian investigators still believe the perpetrator of last year's attack in Vienna acted alone, Nina Bussek, the representative of the Vienna prosecutor's office, said on Wednesday.
"We believe that the terrorist acted alone on the night of the terrorist attack and had no accomplices", Bussek told a press conference.
On 2 November 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed, another 22 injured. The police shot and killed the attacker.
The gunman was identified as an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of Daesh*.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:51 GMTUS Actively Upgrading Tactical Nuclear Arsenal, Russian Defence Minister Says
17:24 GMTResentment Swells in Strategic Ladakh as Modi Gov't Fails to Provide Jobs, Quota to Border Villagers
17:16 GMTUK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:06 GMTOfficer, That’s Not Meowine! Russian Police Detain Cat Attempting to Smuggle Drugs Into Prison
17:04 GMTFacebook's Reported Decision to Rebrand Seems 'Opportunistic', Prof Says
17:01 GMTParis to Announce Retaliatory Measures in Fisheries Dispute With UK by End of Week
16:59 GMTPerpetrator of Last Year's Terror Attack in Vienna Acted Alone, Prosecutor's Office Says
16:57 GMTInstagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform
16:40 GMTCould UK Electoral Boundary Changes Doom Labour to Eternal Opposition?
15:56 GMTUS-Mexico Border Detentions Highest Since 1986, Report Says
15:43 GMTMan Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
15:14 GMTLondon Has 165,000 Homeless People But Afghan Refugees Could Jump to Front of Queue For Homes
14:57 GMTDC AG Seeks to Hold Zuckerberg Liable in Suit Stemming From Cambridge Analytica Scandal
14:48 GMTUS Accuses China of 'Stonewalling' the World on COVID-19 Origins Since January 2020
14:27 GMTPsaki Bashed Online as She Tries to Laugh Off Question About Night Flights Transporting Migrant Kids
14:22 GMT'It Brings Me Nightmares': Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty in 2018 High School Rampage
14:06 GMTTension Erupts in India's Uttar Pradesh After Dalit Cleaner Dies in Police Custody
14:01 GMTGermany's Greens Party Chief Accuses Russia of 'Playing Poker' With Gas Prices
13:49 GMTBitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Soaring Above $65,000
13:45 GMT'Hunter's Moon' Reigns in Night Sky Over Tehran