Moroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
Moroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A Moroccan laboratory plans to produce and distribute Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, documents on cooperation... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
The localisation of production in Morocco will also enable access to markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, the trade representative noted.According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the country has confirmed over 942,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 21 million citizens have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.In December 2020, the Russian vaccine was authorised for use by the Moroccan Health Ministry with the engagement of the representative office, Tsinamdzgvrishvili recalled. At the same time, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Moroccan government did not manage to reach an agreement on all issues then.
Moroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

06:23 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 06:33 GMT 20.10.2021)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A Moroccan laboratory plans to produce and distribute Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, documents on cooperation have been already signed, Russia's trade representative in Morocco, Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"However, due to the high effectiveness of the Russian vaccine, the Moroccan side, now represented by private players, is showing a high interest in the import and further localisation of Sputnik V. A partner has been chosen and cooperation documents have been signed with a key Moroccan production laboratory, which also has a wide presence in African countries", Tsinamdzgvrishvili said.

The localisation of production in Morocco will also enable access to markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, the trade representative noted.

"I am sure that positive news about the further development of cooperation will come soon", Tsinamdzgvrishvili emphasised.

According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the country has confirmed over 942,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 21 million citizens have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
In December 2020, the Russian vaccine was authorised for use by the Moroccan Health Ministry with the engagement of the representative office, Tsinamdzgvrishvili recalled. At the same time, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Moroccan government did not manage to reach an agreement on all issues then.
