Moroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A Moroccan laboratory plans to produce and distribute Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country, documents on cooperation... 20.10.2021

morocco

africa

sputnik v

The localisation of production in Morocco will also enable access to markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, the trade representative noted.According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, the country has confirmed over 942,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 21 million citizens have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.In December 2020, the Russian vaccine was authorised for use by the Moroccan Health Ministry with the engagement of the representative office, Tsinamdzgvrishvili recalled. At the same time, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Moroccan government did not manage to reach an agreement on all issues then.

