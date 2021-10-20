Registration was successful!
Memes Flood Twitter as Atletico Boss Simeone Refuses to Shake Liverpool Manager Klopp's Hand
Memes Flood Twitter as Atletico Boss Simeone Refuses to Shake Liverpool Manager Klopp's Hand
Over the years, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has become infamous for snubbing handshakes in Spain. But his move has often proved controversial and... 20.10.2021
The incident of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone refusing the customary post-match handshake with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after his side's dramatic 3-2 loss to the Reds in a Champions League clash on Tuesday prompted people to share memes on Twitter. While some made fun of the duo by suggesting that "Klopp would be drinking Simeone's tears" at night, others found the Argentine's act to be "disrespectful" towards the English club's manager.A few dubbed Simeone as "joker" for his shameful decision, before more joined in the conversation, subsequently labelling the Madrid-based club and its head coach as "dirty b*stards".Simeone's antics came after it turned out to be a disappointing night for the La Liga champions. Antoine Griezmann put Atletico in a commanding position with his twin strikes in the 20th and the 34th minute after Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the eighth minute. But the tension escalated when the Frenchman was sent off in the 52nd minute, with the referee handing him a red card.The hostilities continued to rise at the Wanda Metropolitano, and reached their pinnacle when Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, which Salah delivered with absolute precision.Salah's goal gave the Reds a 3-2 advantage in the match, and they held on to their lead to complete a dramatic win in the end. After his side's defeat, Simeone simply sprinted back to the tunnel as he snubbed the Liverpool manager for the post-match handshake.Despite Simeone's act, Klopp wasn't too perturbed about the incident as he said that it was a decision made by an "emotional" man."When I see him next time we will shake hands, definitely. He was obviously angry, not with me, but the game, the world and stuff like this", he added.On the other hand, when Simeone was asked to respond to Klopp's comments, he gave a rather unusual answer: "Nothing".
Over the years, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has become infamous for snubbing handshakes in Spain. But his move has often proved controversial and been widely criticised by fans, footballers, and other managers from around the world as it is against the spirit of sportsmanship.
The incident of Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone refusing the customary post-match handshake with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after his side's dramatic 3-2 loss to the Reds in a Champions League clash on Tuesday prompted people to share memes on Twitter.

While some made fun of the duo by suggesting that "Klopp would be drinking Simeone's tears" at night, others found the Argentine's act to be "disrespectful" towards the English club's manager.
A few dubbed Simeone as "joker" for his shameful decision, before more joined in the conversation, subsequently labelling the Madrid-based club and its head coach as "dirty b*stards".
Simeone's antics came after it turned out to be a disappointing night for the La Liga champions.

Antoine Griezmann put Atletico in a commanding position with his twin strikes in the 20th and the 34th minute after Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the eighth minute.
But the tension escalated when the Frenchman was sent off in the 52nd minute, with the referee handing him a red card.

The hostilities continued to rise at the Wanda Metropolitano, and reached their pinnacle when Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, which Salah delivered with absolute precision.

Salah's goal gave the Reds a 3-2 advantage in the match, and they held on to their lead to complete a dramatic win in the end.

After his side's defeat, Simeone simply sprinted back to the tunnel as he snubbed the Liverpool manager for the post-match handshake.
Despite Simeone's act, Klopp wasn't too perturbed about the incident as he said that it was a decision made by an "emotional" man.

"The situation is clear, I wanted to shake his hand, he didn't want it. His reaction was for sure not right, mine was not too cool either but we are both emotional", Klopp told British outlet BT Sport.

"When I see him next time we will shake hands, definitely. He was obviously angry, not with me, but the game, the world and stuff like this", he added.
On the other hand, when Simeone was asked to respond to Klopp's comments, he gave a rather unusual answer: "Nothing".
