BREAKING NEWS: US Military Base Bethesda on Lockdown Over Reports of Bomb, Active Shooter Threat
Let's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
Let's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has recently become an internet joke. It went viral after an NBC reporter interviewed racer Brandon Brown following a NASCAR... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T13:41+0000
2021-10-20T13:41+0000
joe biden
us
united states
A song featuring a sample of a crowd yelling "F**k Joe Biden" has reached number one on iTunes hip-hop charts, US media has reported. The song titled "Let's Go Brandon" was made by a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, rapper Loza Alexander, who said that it is also ranked second in charts featuring all genres of music.The news has since gone viral on social media, with some users saying they are happy about the success of the song.Many users wrote that they adored the song.Even a few individuals who don't like hip-hop and rap seemed to enjoy it.Others said that the song's popularity is sign of the public's distrust of POTUS and called on the rapper to write more songs about the Biden administration.Still others simply cited lines from the song.The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular internet joke after an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd at a NASCAR race that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden". Both slogans have frequently been heard during anti-government protests in the United States as well as during some sporting events.Critics of the president are not shy about using it either. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted the slogan in a post about increasing prices in the United States.Senator Ted Cruz was recently filmed saying the phrase……as well as a police officer.The anti-Biden chants come as the Democrat's approval rating has fallen from over 50 percent in mid-February to 38 percent this month. The majority of respondents (53%) surveyed by Quinnipiac University disapprove of Joe Biden's performance.The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
Max Gorbachev
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has recently become an internet joke. It went viral after an NBC reporter interviewed racer Brandon Brown following a NASCAR event earlier this month. A group of men started yelling "F**k Joe Biden", but the reporter allegedly misheard the crowd and said they were yelling "Let's Go Brandon".
A song featuring a sample of a crowd yelling "F**k Joe Biden" has reached number one on iTunes hip-hop charts, US media has reported. The song titled "Let's Go Brandon" was made by a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, rapper Loza Alexander, who said that it is also ranked second in charts featuring all genres of music.
The news has since gone viral on social media, with some users saying they are happy about the success of the song.


Many users wrote that they adored the song.

Even a few individuals who don't like hip-hop and rap seemed to enjoy it.

Others said that the song's popularity is sign of the public's distrust of POTUS and called on the rapper to write more songs about the Biden administration.

Still others simply cited lines from the song.
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular internet joke after an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd at a NASCAR race that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden". Both slogans have frequently been heard during anti-government protests in the United States as well as during some sporting events.

Critics of the president are not shy about using it either. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted the slogan in a post about increasing prices in the United States.

Senator Ted Cruz was recently filmed saying the phrase…

…as well as a police officer.
The anti-Biden chants come as the Democrat's approval rating has fallen from over 50 percent in mid-February to 38 percent this month. The majority of respondents (53%) surveyed by Quinnipiac University disapprove of Joe Biden's performance.

The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
