Let's Go Brandon, F**k Joe Biden Song Reaches Top Spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Charts
© REUTERS / KEN CEDENOU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan as Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands by in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" has recently become an internet joke. It went viral after an NBC reporter interviewed racer Brandon Brown following a NASCAR event earlier this month. A group of men started yelling "F**k Joe Biden", but the reporter allegedly misheard the crowd and said they were yelling "Let's Go Brandon".
A song featuring a sample of a crowd yelling "F**k Joe Biden" has reached number one on iTunes hip-hop charts, US media has reported. The song titled "Let's Go Brandon" was made by a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, rapper Loza Alexander, who said that it is also ranked second in charts featuring all genres of music.
Full version of #letsgobrandon IS COMING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lvLuxyP5AO— Loza Alexander (@ImLozaAlexander) October 18, 2021
The news has since gone viral on social media, with some users saying they are happy about the success of the song.
Many users wrote that they adored the song.
I play it at least once a day. Love it— Dawn (@Dawn34925174) October 20, 2021
Whahahahha love this song ❤️— ✨AngelMagic✨ (@AngelMagic888) October 16, 2021
Even a few individuals who don't like hip-hop and rap seemed to enjoy it.
I wasn’t a fan of rap music, until now.— djbokmed 🇨🇦 (@djbokmed) October 20, 2021
Others said that the song's popularity is sign of the public's distrust of POTUS and called on the rapper to write more songs about the Biden administration.
Real people are speaking out, that’s the trend of let’s go Brandon! MSM is a joke!— 要灭共，先灭郭 (@downCCP) October 20, 2021
Let’s keep it going. We need a song about Kamala , Pzsaki, Majorkas, Kerry, etc.— Susan (@Susanatthebeach) October 20, 2021
Still others simply cited lines from the song.
Let's Go Brandon!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Cajunqween (@cajunqween1) October 20, 2021
The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" became a popular internet joke after an NBC reporter misinterpreted a crowd at a NASCAR race that was chanting "F**k Joe Biden". Both slogans have frequently been heard during anti-government protests in the United States as well as during some sporting events.
Critics of the president are not shy about using it either. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted the slogan in a post about increasing prices in the United States.
Let’s Go Brandon!#BidenInflation is an immoral tax on low and middle income families. pic.twitter.com/0tpQN89Kos— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 17, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz was recently filmed saying the phrase…
@tedcruz getting in on some— Veteran Wayne (@Gottabfishin) October 17, 2021
“Let’s go Brandon!” 😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/EMYuXmUDTw
…as well as a police officer.
U.S. Police say “let’s go Brandon ” over the car radio as they’re driving off.😂 pic.twitter.com/BrTjb0aGNI— Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonCitizenUK) October 17, 2021
The anti-Biden chants come as the Democrat's approval rating has fallen from over 50 percent in mid-February to 38 percent this month. The majority of respondents (53%) surveyed by Quinnipiac University disapprove of Joe Biden's performance.
The significant fall in ratings was caused by the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as a vaccine mandate for federal workers, which some employees deemed controversial.
