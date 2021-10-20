Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/k-pop-comebacks-to-check-this-november-1090016253.html
K-pop Comebacks to Check This November
K-pop Comebacks to Check This November
Many prominent K-pop names will help keep K-pop fans warm this autumn. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T14:21+0000
2021-10-23T14:21+0000
k-pop
south korea
society
music
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082668245_0:0:1450:816_1920x0_80_0_0_2c43ba39a49788e560ce8f39e9d3b69c.jpg
As it is getting colder and we are still at home due to Covid-19 restrictions, music continues to save lives, and here is a list of K-pop comebacks to help you relax in November.The Legendary veterans, who paved the way for many K-pop acts, will return with their 4th Mini Album 'Ballad 21 F/W' on 1 November. The new album comes 7 years after their 3rd regular album 'Let's Talk' was released in October 2014. The return of one of the most tender and famous groups has long been awaited by K-pop fans. The BoyzWinners of the idol survival show by Mnet 'Road To Kingdom' will return this November with their 3rd single album titled, 'MAVERICK'. This will mark The Boyz's first group comeback just 3 months after the release of their 6th mini-album, 'Thrill-Ing', which was warmly greeted by K-pop music lovers.The new album is set to be released on the 1st of November.Beloved both by domestic and global fans, the K-pop girl band is ready to return with their 3rd Full Album 'Formula of Love: O+T=&lt;3' right after the release of 'The Feels' - their first English-only track, which came out October 1. The girls made their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with this song, reaching number 83. The new album release is scheduled for 12 November.Another veteran duo from the list of November comebacks, who will mark 10 years since their debut this year with the upcoming first full Korean album 'Countdown' set to be released on November 2. The Super Junior sub-unit consisting of members Donghae &amp; Eunhyuk already celebrated the date with a special medley for their fans to enjoy.The powerful K-pop act will return as a 5 member group sometime this November, in light of their leader Shownu serving his mandatory service. This group is one of the most famous K-pop groups ever, and fans are impatiently waiting for details of the comeback to be unveiled.Astro's main vocalist is ready for his solo debut this November, but details have not yet been revealed.MJ will become the first member of ASTRO to release a solo. As he is known for his songs in the love to trot genre (sort of Korean pop-folk), fans expect the new release to be made in the same way. MJ has previously appeared as a member of the project trot group Super Five.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082668245_97:0:1337:930_1920x0_80_0_0_1db329a245c98f9f921db69d9a0c5be7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, society, music

K-pop Comebacks to Check This November

14:21 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 14:21 GMT 23.10.2021)
CC BY 3.0 / tenasia / Twice Twice
Twice - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
CC BY 3.0 / tenasia / Twice
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Many prominent K-pop names will help keep K-pop fans warm this autumn.
As it is getting colder and we are still at home due to Covid-19 restrictions, music continues to save lives, and here is a list of K-pop comebacks to help you relax in November.
2AM
The Legendary veterans, who paved the way for many K-pop acts, will return with their 4th Mini Album 'Ballad 21 F/W' on 1 November. The new album comes 7 years after their 3rd regular album 'Let's Talk' was released in October 2014. The return of one of the most tender and famous groups has long been awaited by K-pop fans. The BoyzWinners of the idol survival show by Mnet 'Road To Kingdom' will return this November with their 3rd single album titled, 'MAVERICK'. This will mark The Boyz's first group comeback just 3 months after the release of their 6th mini-album, 'Thrill-Ing', which was warmly greeted by K-pop music lovers.
The new album is set to be released on the 1st of November.
TWICE
Beloved both by domestic and global fans, the K-pop girl band is ready to return with their 3rd Full Album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' right after the release of 'The Feels' - their first English-only track, which came out October 1. The girls made their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with this song, reaching number 83. The new album release is scheduled for 12 November.
Super Junior D&E
Another veteran duo from the list of November comebacks, who will mark 10 years since their debut this year with the upcoming first full Korean album 'Countdown' set to be released on November 2. The Super Junior sub-unit consisting of members Donghae & Eunhyuk already celebrated the date with a special medley for their fans to enjoy.
Monsta X
The powerful K-pop act will return as a 5 member group sometime this November, in light of their leader Shownu serving his mandatory service. This group is one of the most famous K-pop groups ever, and fans are impatiently waiting for details of the comeback to be unveiled.
Astro’s MJ
Astro's main vocalist is ready for his solo debut this November, but details have not yet been revealed.
MJ will become the first member of ASTRO to release a solo. As he is known for his songs in the love to trot genre (sort of Korean pop-folk), fans expect the new release to be made in the same way. MJ has previously appeared as a member of the project trot group Super Five.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say