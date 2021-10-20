https://sputniknews.com/20211020/k-pop-comebacks-to-check-this-november-1090016253.html

K-pop Comebacks to Check This November

Many prominent K-pop names will help keep K-pop fans warm this autumn.

As it is getting colder and we are still at home due to Covid-19 restrictions, music continues to save lives, and here is a list of K-pop comebacks to help you relax in November.The Legendary veterans, who paved the way for many K-pop acts, will return with their 4th Mini Album 'Ballad 21 F/W' on 1 November. The new album comes 7 years after their 3rd regular album 'Let's Talk' was released in October 2014. The return of one of the most tender and famous groups has long been awaited by K-pop fans. The BoyzWinners of the idol survival show by Mnet 'Road To Kingdom' will return this November with their 3rd single album titled, 'MAVERICK'. This will mark The Boyz's first group comeback just 3 months after the release of their 6th mini-album, 'Thrill-Ing', which was warmly greeted by K-pop music lovers.The new album is set to be released on the 1st of November.Beloved both by domestic and global fans, the K-pop girl band is ready to return with their 3rd Full Album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' right after the release of 'The Feels' - their first English-only track, which came out October 1. The girls made their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with this song, reaching number 83. The new album release is scheduled for 12 November.Another veteran duo from the list of November comebacks, who will mark 10 years since their debut this year with the upcoming first full Korean album 'Countdown' set to be released on November 2. The Super Junior sub-unit consisting of members Donghae & Eunhyuk already celebrated the date with a special medley for their fans to enjoy.The powerful K-pop act will return as a 5 member group sometime this November, in light of their leader Shownu serving his mandatory service. This group is one of the most famous K-pop groups ever, and fans are impatiently waiting for details of the comeback to be unveiled.Astro's main vocalist is ready for his solo debut this November, but details have not yet been revealed.MJ will become the first member of ASTRO to release a solo. As he is known for his songs in the love to trot genre (sort of Korean pop-folk), fans expect the new release to be made in the same way. MJ has previously appeared as a member of the project trot group Super Five.

