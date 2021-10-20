https://sputniknews.com/20211020/japanese-volcano-aso-erupts-releases-ash-at-two-mile-height---videos-1090069611.html

Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos

Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Mount Aso, the largest Japanese active volcano located in the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted on Wednesday, Japan... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T12:27+0000

2021-10-20T12:27+0000

2021-10-20T12:27+0000

asia & pacific

japan

volcano

volcano eruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102695/71/1026957124_0:46:2216:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_74419dc1dbda47937c8729d7674eed27.jpg

Eleven climbers were evacuated from Mount Aso following the eruption, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.A column of smoke and ash ejected by the eruption rose to an altitude of 3.5 kilometres (2.1 miles), while volcanic rocks flew around, reaching a distance of 1 kilometre. Meteorologists warn of the danger of the release of stones and pyroclastic flows at a distance of up to 2 kilometres.The weather agency issued a level three alert (level five is the highest possible) for the area, warning people not to approach the volcano.The Ikata nuclear power plant is located not far away from the volcano. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported.

Robert Jackson MY TESTIMONY I Want To Appreciate Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine Is A Good Herbal Medicine For (HERPES VIRUS) I Was Diagnosed With Herpes Virus Last Month,And Was Look For Solution To Be Cure Luckily I Saw A Testimonies On How Dr Nelson Usman Cure Herpes Virus I Decided To Contact Dr Nelson Usman I Contacted Him He Prepared A Herbal Medicine Portion And Sent It To Me, I Started The Herbal Medicine For My Health. He Gave Me Step By Step Instructions On How To Apply It, When I Applied It As Instructed, I Was Cured Of This Deadly Herpes Virus Within 2weeks, I Am Now Herpes Virus Negative. My Brother And Sister I No That There Are So Many People That Have There Same Herpes Virus Please Dr Nelson Usman To Help You Two,And Help Me To Thank Dr Nelson Usman For Cure Me, I’m Cured By Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine, His mail: drnelsonusman62@gmail.com, or WhatsappNumber@ 2348081079999, you can visit is website drnelsonusman62.wixsite.com. Ormysite, [link deleted] 0

1

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, japan, volcano, volcano eruption