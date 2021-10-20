Japanese Volcano Aso Erupts, Releases Ash at Two-Mile Height - Videos

Eleven climbers were evacuated from Mount Aso following the eruption, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.A column of smoke and ash ejected by the eruption rose to an altitude of 3.5 kilometres (2.1 miles), while volcanic rocks flew around, reaching a distance of 1 kilometre. Meteorologists warn of the danger of the release of stones and pyroclastic flows at a distance of up to 2 kilometres.The weather agency issued a level three alert (level five is the highest possible) for the area, warning people not to approach the volcano.The Ikata nuclear power plant is located not far away from the volcano. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported.
Robert Jackson
MY TESTIMONY I Want To Appreciate Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine Is A Good Herbal Medicine For (HERPES VIRUS) I Was Diagnosed With Herpes Virus Last Month,And Was Look For Solution To Be Cure Luckily I Saw A Testimonies On How Dr Nelson Usman Cure Herpes Virus I Decided To Contact Dr Nelson Usman I Contacted Him He Prepared A Herbal Medicine Portion And Sent It To Me, I Started The Herbal Medicine For My Health. He Gave Me Step By Step Instructions On How To Apply It, When I Applied It As Instructed, I Was Cured Of This Deadly Herpes Virus Within 2weeks, I Am Now Herpes Virus Negative. My Brother And Sister I No That There Are So Many People That Have There Same Herpes Virus Please Dr Nelson Usman To Help You Two,And Help Me To Thank Dr Nelson Usman For Cure Me, I’m Cured By Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine, His mail: drnelsonusman62@gmail.com, or WhatsappNumber@ 2348081079999, you can visit is website drnelsonusman62.wixsite.com. Ormysite, [link deleted]
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Mount Aso, the largest Japanese active volcano located in the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture, erupted on Wednesday, Japan Meteorological Agency reported.
Eleven climbers were evacuated from Mount Aso following the eruption, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.
"I ask everyone in the vicinity to carefully follow new information and be vigilant", Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted.
A column of smoke and ash ejected by the eruption rose to an altitude of 3.5 kilometres (2.1 miles), while volcanic rocks flew around, reaching a distance of 1 kilometre. Meteorologists warn of the danger of the release of stones and pyroclastic flows at a distance of up to 2 kilometres.
The weather agency issued a level three alert (level five is the highest possible) for the area, warning people not to approach the volcano.
"The eruption of Aso Mount: there is currently no interference with air traffic. The airport is operating as usual", the Kumamoto international airport, the closest to the volcanic chain, said on its website.
The Ikata nuclear power plant is located not far away from the volcano. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported.
MY TESTIMONY I Want To Appreciate Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine Is A Good Herbal Medicine For (HERPES VIRUS) I Was Diagnosed With Herpes Virus Last Month,And Was Look For Solution To Be Cure Luckily I Saw A Testimonies On How Dr Nelson Usman Cure Herpes Virus I Decided To Contact Dr Nelson Usman I Contacted Him He Prepared A Herbal Medicine Portion And Sent It To Me, I Started The Herbal Medicine For My Health. He Gave Me Step By Step Instructions On How To Apply It, When I Applied It As Instructed, I Was Cured Of This Deadly Herpes Virus Within 2weeks, I Am Now Herpes Virus Negative. My Brother And Sister I No That There Are So Many People That Have There Same Herpes Virus Please Dr Nelson Usman To Help You Two,And Help Me To Thank Dr Nelson Usman For Cure Me, I’m Cured By Dr Nelson Usman Herbal Medicine, His mail: drnelsonusman62@gmail.com, or WhatsappNumber@ 2348081079999, you can visit is website drnelsonusman62.wixsite.com. Ormysite, [link deleted]