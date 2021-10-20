https://sputniknews.com/20211020/instagram-users-report-issues-with-social-media-platform-1090077675.html

Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Instagram users for the last three hours have reported they are experiencing issues with the social media platform, online outage...

tech

instagram

The issues include trouble uploading content and making posts.The issue appears to only be affecting users in the United States, according to Downdetector.Earlier this month, Facebook services, including Instagram, was hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and in numerous European countries.

