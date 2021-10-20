Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/instagram-users-report-issues-with-social-media-platform-1090077675.html
Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform
Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Instagram users for the last three hours have reported they are experiencing issues with the social media platform, online outage... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T16:57+0000
2021-10-20T16:57+0000
2021-10-20T16:57+0000
tech
instagram
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107614/34/1076143405_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_223c99a085f176cd8b6aac53ab0ac27b.jpg
The issues include trouble uploading content and making posts.The issue appears to only be affecting users in the United States, according to Downdetector.Earlier this month, Facebook services, including Instagram, was hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and in numerous European countries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107614/34/1076143405_47:0:2778:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e5bf4d38aced5e2732acc75512e1232.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tech, instagram
Instagram Users Report Issues With Social Media Platform
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Instagram users for the last three hours have reported they are experiencing issues with the social media platform, online outage tracker Downdetector revealed on Wednesday.
The issues include trouble uploading content and making posts.
The issue appears to only be affecting users in the United States, according to Downdetector.
Earlier this month, Facebook services, including Instagram, was hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and in numerous European countries.