Indian Opposition Exposes 'Scams' as PM Modi Boasts of Corruption-Free Government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014 after a massive anti-corruption drive launched by civil society members against the Manmohan Singh-led... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

India's opposition has listed a series of alleged scams in recent years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who betray the country and its people should have no access to any safe haven. Addressing a joint conference of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in his home state of Gujarat, Modi claimed to have driven corruption from government since 2014.The prime minister said it was because of the work done in the past six to seven years that people can enjoy the benefits of government schemes without intermediaries.Contradicting the claim, Sanjay Singh, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party who sits in the Indian parliament's Rajya Sabha (Upper House), demanded something be done about all the corrupt acts which have taken place since 2014 and are worth billions (of rupees)."Corruption costing billions has existed in schemes such as Mid-Day Meal, the Water project, Children's Ventilator procurement and the Lord Shri Ram temple", Singh said while challenging Modi for showing some moral courage by sending any one corrupt person related to these scams to jail.The Prime Minister said: "Today, there is the political will to fight corruption, and constant improvement is also being made]at the administrative level". Narendra Modi's government ignored the joint parliamentary committee's demand for the corruption allegations to be investigated, including the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and the Panama Papers leak case. There is an inquiry underway in France related to the $8.7 billion jet deal. India's rank has slipped six places to 86th out of 180 countries in the corruption perception index (CPI), prepared by Transparency International in 2020.

